A couple of months back SB Components teased a crowdfunding campaign for the LapPi 2.0, a do-it-yourself laptop kit based around the Raspberry Pi 4.0. All the details we didn’t know back in October have now been revealed, as the campaign is now live on Kickstarter.

SB Components is careful to note right up front that the LapPi 2.0 is compatible with a number of popular boards, like the Asus Tinker, Banana Pi and RockPi.

Backers can opt of an assembled or unassembled unit. Those who go the D.I.Y. route will receive a package packed with acrylic body panels, a 7-inch 1024 x 768 touchscreen display, the 8MP Raspberry Pi Noir camera, a pair of 5W speakers, a wireless keyboard with touchpad, a UPS board and all of the cables, connectors, hinges and screws you’ll need to assemble the LapPi 2.0.

When complete, the laptop weighs in just under three and a half pounds. The keyboard and screen areas measure 7.5 x 10.6 inches. Folded shut, the LapPi 2.0 is a little over three inches thick.

You’re not limited to the clear acrylic panels seen in the image above, either. If you prefer to keep the internal components hidden you can opt for black, red, yellow or blue.

Backers can secure the complete package with a Raspberry Pi 4.0 by pledging £259, which converts to around $316. It’s worth noting that the price doesn’t include batteries for the UPS module or the laptop itself. You’ll need to supply a portable battery pack unless you’re fine with powering the LapPi 2.0 via a USB cable and a wall charger.

The LapPi 2.0 has already cruised past its humble funding goal. Backers should start receiving units in May of next year.