There’s no shortage of ways to turn a Raspberry Pi single-board computer into a laptop, tablet, or any number of other portable computing devices. But another one is on the way.

SB Components is teasing an upcoming crowdfunding campaign for the LapPi 2.0. It’s a DIY kit that lets you turn Raspberry Pi’s credit card-sized computer into a laptop with a 7 inch display and a detachable wireless keyboard.

Detailed specs aren’t available yet, and we don’t know how much the LapPi 2.0 will cost, when crowdfunding begins, or when the kit will ship. But here’s what we do know about the device so far.

It’s expected to have a “high resolution” touchscreen display, an official Raspberry Pi Camera (with an 8MP Sony IMX219 image sensor), built-in speakers, and a power supply, and a case that’s available in multiple color options (including clear, blue, yellow, and red… but the color appears to be just for the lid, with all the pictures revealed so far showing a clear body).

The LapPi 2.0 is also said to be “compatible with all Rpi boards, HATs, or expansion,” suggesting that the 40-pin GPIO header will be user-accessible.

Of course, the kit won’t be much use for folks who don’t already have a Raspberry Pi handy, as it’s exceedingly difficult to buy a new one these days, due to high demand and global supply chain shortages.