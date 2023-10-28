Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Jailbreaking an Amazon Kindle device allows you to access files and settings that are normally protected, load third-party apps and lock screen wallpapers, and make other changes. But Amazon doesn’t make it easy to jailbreak its devices, and every time a new method for jailbreaking Kindles is revealed, it’s only a matter of time before the company rolls out a software update that patches the vulnerability exploited by that method.

So it’s kind of a big deal that there’s a new method for jailbreaking pretty much any Kindle released since 2015 or so. That’s both because it may let you add functionality to Amazon’s recent eReaders, and because you may have a limited time to do it before your Kindle downloads a firmware update that blocks this tool from working (in fact, some users may already be out of luck).

MobileRead Forum member Marek has released a new jailbreak tool called LanguageBreak that should work with most recent Kindle devices, including the 8th-gen or later Kindle, 3rd-gen or later Kindle Paperwhite, 8th-gen or later Kindle Oasis, and the newest member of the family, Amazon’s Kindle Scribe.

There are a few things to keep in mind before jailbreaking a Kindle using this method:

LanguageBreak only works on Kindle firmware versions 5.16.2.1.1 or earlier. That software was released in June, 2023, but Amazon has released several updates since then. If your Kindle is running a newer version of the Kindle operating system, LanguagBreak will not work on your device.

Jailbreaking your Kindle involves performing a factory reset, which means all of your personal data will be erased. Make sure to back up any important files before you begin.

This method also involves a 24-step process, plus some possible troubleshooting, and involves plugging your Kindle into a computer to transfer some files. So make sure to read through the instructions before you begin in order to make sure you understand the process and have everything you need.

Jailbreaking a Kindle may effectively void your warranty: don’t expect any support from Amazon is something goes wrong with your device. But it’s usually pretty easy to un-jailbreak a device by installing the latest official firmware.

All of which is to say, proceed at your own risk… if you even have a device that’s compatible with LanguageBreak.

But if you do jailbreak a Kindle, you’ll be able to install third-party apps like KOReader, which bring support for eBooks in formats that aren’t natively supported by the stock Kindle software, such as EPUB and CBZ files. It also offers support for PDF text reflowing, and brings more typesetting options than the default Kindle software as well as support for plugins.

via /r/kindle and MobileRead’s Kindle Developers Corner Forum

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.