The Kubuntu Focus Xe Gen 2 is a thin and light notebook computer with a 14 inch full HD display, support for up to up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, up to 64GB of RAM, and PCIe 4 NVMe storage. It ships with the Kubuntu 22.04 LTS GNU/Linux distribution pre-installed.

An upgrade over the original Focus Xe, which launched in 2021, the new model brings up to a 60-percent boost in multi-core performance while keeping the same $895 starting price as its predecessor. It’s available now from Kubuntu Focus website.

The new laptop is available with a choice of Intel Core i5-1240P or Core i7-1260P processors. Both are 28-watt chips featuring Intel’s 12th-gen Core “Alder Lake” architecture, which combines a set of Performance and Efficiency CPU cores to offer a modest bump in single-core performance and a bigger boost in multi-core performance over the 11th-gen “Tiger Lake” chips that powered the first-gen Kubuntu Focus Xe… although they’re not quite as powerful as the newer 13th-gen “Raptor Lake” chips that Intel launched this year.

The new model also features a slightly larger battery (53 Wh vs 49 Wh), but loses at least one feature that the 2021 version had: instead of a 120 Hz display, the 2023 model has a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte display with a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Kubuntu Focus Xe Gen 2 features two SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 memory and a single M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 4 storage.

Ports include:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (data only, no video or power support)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio combo

1 x SD card reader

1 x Power jack

Other features include a 1MP webcam with support for 720p video, stereo 2W speakers, an Intel AX201 wireless card with support for WiFI 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and a backlit keyboard. The laptop comes with a 90W (19V/4.74A) power adapter.

The notebook is actively cooled, with dual fans and heat pipes and the notebook measures 325 x 225 x 17.6mm (12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″), weighs 1.45 kg (3.2 pounds) and has an aluminum lid and keyboard deck and a “resin” bottom and screen bezel.

