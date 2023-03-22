The Kubuntu Focus Xe Gen 2 is a thin and light notebook computer with a 14 inch full HD display, support for up to up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, up to 64GB of RAM, and PCIe 4 NVMe storage. It ships with the Kubuntu 22.04 LTS GNU/Linux distribution pre-installed.

An upgrade over the original Focus Xe, which launched in 2021, the new model brings up to a 60-percent boost in multi-core performance while keeping the same $895 starting price as its predecessor. It’s available now from Kubuntu Focus website.

The new laptop is available with a choice of Intel Core i5-1240P or Core i7-1260P processors. Both are 28-watt chips featuring Intel’s 12th-gen Core “Alder Lake” architecture, which combines a set of Performance and Efficiency CPU cores to offer a modest bump in single-core performance and a bigger boost in multi-core performance over the 11th-gen “Tiger Lake” chips that powered the first-gen Kubuntu Focus Xe… although they’re not quite as powerful as the newer 13th-gen “Raptor Lake” chips that Intel launched this year.

The new model also features a slightly larger battery (53 Wh vs 49 Wh), but loses at least one feature that the 2021 version had: instead of a 120 Hz display, the 2023 model has a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte display with a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Kubuntu Focus Xe Gen 2 features two SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 memory and a single M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 4 storage.

Ports include:

  • 1 x Thunderbolt 4
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (data only, no video or power support)
  • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
  • 1 x HDMI 1.4b
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio combo
  • 1 x SD card reader
  • 1 x Power jack

Other features include a 1MP webcam with support for 720p video, stereo 2W speakers, an Intel AX201 wireless card with support for WiFI 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and a backlit keyboard. The laptop comes with a 90W (19V/4.74A) power adapter.

The notebook is actively cooled, with dual fans and heat pipes and the notebook measures 325 x 225 x 17.6mm (12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″), weighs 1.45 kg (3.2 pounds) and has an aluminum lid and keyboard deck and a “resin” bottom and screen bezel.

press release

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.