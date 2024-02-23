The Kubuntu Focus M2 is a Linux laptop with an Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series discrete graphics, and a choice of 15.6 inch or 17.3 inch displays (both sizes feature screens with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolutions and refresh rates up to 240 Hz.

When the Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 5 launched last year it shipped with an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, but now the laptop has been updated so that the base model features a Core i9-14900HX chip for the same (expensive) starting price of $1,895. Folks who’d prefer to save a few bucks can still opt for a model with the 13th-gen processor though: it starts at $1,795 while supplies last.

When the M2 Gen 5 first launched, I believe it was also only available with a 15.6 inch screen, but shortly after launch a 17.3 inch model was added with a bigger display, higher-performance GPU options, one more Thunderbolt port than you get on the smaller model, and support for up to four M.2 2280 SSDs (the 15.6 inch model only has three M.2 2280 slots).

For the most part, the new models with 14th-gen Intel Core processors appear to be unchanged from their 13th-gen counterparts, which is probably why this isn’t so much a new laptop as one with a modest processor upgrade.

Both the Intel Core i9-13900HX and Core i9-14900HX chips are 55-watt, 24-core, 32-thrad processors with 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficiency cores. But while the 13th-gen chip is based on Intel’s Raptor Lake architecture and has a 3.9 GHz base frequency and support for turbo speeds up to 5.4 GHz, the Core i9-14900HX is a Raptor Lake Refresh chip with base and turbo clocks set to .1 GHz and 5.8 GHz, respectively.

The $1895 starting price will get you a model with a 15.6 inch display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 500GB SSD.

But you can also pay more for up to RTX 4070 graphics, 64GB of DDR5-4800 RAM and 8TB of PCIe 4.0 storage (or bring your own).

Models with 17.3 inch displays have the same memory and storage upgrade options, but prices start at $2990 for a model with RTX 4080 graphics, 16GB of RAM and 500GB of storage. This model also supports an optional upgrade to RTX 4090 graphics.

15.6 inch models measure 14.1 x 9.4″ x 1″ and have a starting weight of 5.29 pounds, while larger models with 17.3 inch displays measure 15.6″ x 10.9″ x 1″ and start at 7.25 pounds.

You can find more details at the Kubuntu Focus website.

