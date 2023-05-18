The Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 5 is a laptop with a 15.6 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel IPS LCD display featuring a 240 Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor with 24 cores and 32 threads, and a choice of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 graphics.

It’s also the latest in a line of laptops from the Kubuntu Focus team that ships with the Kubuntu software, a GNU/Linux distribution based on Ubuntu. The new 5th-gen Kubuntu Focus M2 laptop is now available for purchase for $1895 and up.

That’s a fair chunk of money, but the entry-level model has decent specs. In addition to the aforementioned display and processor, the laptop comes with at least 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory, 500GB of NVMe storage, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 discrete GPU.

Customers can also pay extra for up to 64GB of memory and 4TB of storage or they can bring their own upgrades: the system has two SODIMM slots and two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe Gen 4 SSDs.

One of the priciest upgrade is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU: choosing this option will add $365 to the price of the laptop.

The laptop measures 358 x 240 x 24mm (14.1″ x 9.5″ x 1″) and weighs 2.4 kg (5.3 pounds). It has an aluminum alloy chassis and comes with an 80 Wh battery and a 280 Wh power supply.

Unfortunately this is a high-performance machine that gets pretty lousy battery life: it’s only said to run for up to 4 hours of “modest use” when using the Intel UHD integrated graphics or up to 2.5 hours when using the discrete GPU. Expect even less run time for resource-intensive tasks.

The system also has dual fans for cooling, a 2MP webcam with a privacy shutter, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x mini DisplayPort 1.4

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt Mode)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio jack (headphone & mic)

1 x 3.5mm audio jack (mic & s/PDIF)

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input

The laptop comes with an Intel AX211 wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Other features include a backlit keyboard with a number pad, a Precision Touchpad with a glass cover, stereo 2W speakers, and a microphone array.

The Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 5 ships with Kubuntu 22.04 LTS at launch, which combines an Ubuntu 22.04 LTS base with the KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment.

