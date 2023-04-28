The Kubuntu Focus Ir14 is a compact notebook with a 14 inch FHD+ display, a 45-watt Intel Core i5-12450H processor, a Thunderbolt 4 port with support for 40 Gbps data transfer speeds and support for up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage.
The 3 pound notebook is also the latest in a line of Kubuntu Focus notebooks that ship with the Ubuntu-based Kubuntu GNU/Linux distribution and the KDE Plasma user interface. It’s available now for $895 and up.
For that price you get a notebook with 8GB of DDR4-3200 memory and 250GB of solid state storage, but both are user upgradeable. Or you can configure the system with up to 64GB of RAM and up to two 2TB SSDs before ordering.
Kubuntu Focus also offers an option to have full disk encryption enabled or disabled before the laptop ships.
Interestingly, this is the second 14 inch laptop this year from the Kubuntu Focus team. The Kubuntu Focus Xe gen 2 launched in March with the same starting price.
But there are a few key differences between the two laptops. The Kubuntu Focus Xe has a 16:9 display, a 28-watt Intel Core P-series processor, and a single PCIe 4.0 slot for storage, while the new Ir14 has a brighter display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, two PCIe 4.0 slots, and a 45-watt chip.
The Intel Core i5-12450H delivers better performance in some benchmarks than the Core i7-1260P, although that performance will likely come at the cost of battery life.
Kubuntu Focus also notes that the new Ir14 laptop comes through a partnership with Carbon Systems, which probably explains why the laptop looks so much like that company’s Iridium 14 notebook.
Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the two Kubuntu Focus 14 inch laptops:
|Kubuntu Focus Ir14 Gen 1
|Kubuntu Focus Xe Gen 2
|Display
|14 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
16:10
450 nits max brightness
100% sRGB color gamut
|14 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
16:9
300 nits max brightness
90% sRGB color gamut
|Processor
Intel Core i5-12450H
Intel Core i7-1260P
Intel Core i5-1240P
|RAM
|Up to 64GB
2 x 260-pin SODMM
DDR4-3200
Dual channel
|Storage
|2 x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4
|1 x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4
|Ports
|1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort Alt Mode and 65W USB-C power delivery)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD card reader
|1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (no power or video support)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 1.4b
1 x Gigabit Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD card reader
|Wireless
|Intel AX201
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
M.2 2230 card
|Battery
|53 Wh
|Charging
|90W AC adapter
Support for 65W USB-C chargers
|Keyboard
|Single-zone white LED backlight
Kubuntu Super Key
|Webcam
|1MP (720p)
Physical security shutter
|Audio
|2 x 2W speakers
3.5mm audio jack
|Cooling
|Dual fans with heat pipes
BIOS-controlled fan profiles
|Dual fans with heat pipes
Adjust by changing Kubuntu power profiles
|Materials
|Aluminum chassis
Resin screen bezel
|Aluminum lid and deck
“high quality and durable resin” bezel and bottom panel
|Dimensions
|315 x 218 x 17mm
12.4″ x 8.6″ x .7″
|325 x 225 x 17.6mm
12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.69″
|Weight
|1.36 kg
3 pounds
|1.45 kg
3.2 pounds
|Starting price
|$895
All told, it looks like the Kubuntu Focus Ir14 has a better display and a processor that may deliver better performance in some situations, while the Xe has an Ethernet port and more efficient processor options that should deliver longer battery life and better graphics performance.