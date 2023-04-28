The Kubuntu Focus Ir14 is a compact notebook with a 14 inch FHD+ display, a 45-watt Intel Core i5-12450H processor, a Thunderbolt 4 port with support for 40 Gbps data transfer speeds and support for up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage.

The 3 pound notebook is also the latest in a line of Kubuntu Focus notebooks that ship with the Ubuntu-based Kubuntu GNU/Linux distribution and the KDE Plasma user interface. It’s available now for $895 and up.

For that price you get a notebook with 8GB of DDR4-3200 memory and 250GB of solid state storage, but both are user upgradeable. Or you can configure the system with up to 64GB of RAM and up to two 2TB SSDs before ordering.

Kubuntu Focus also offers an option to have full disk encryption enabled or disabled before the laptop ships.

Interestingly, this is the second 14 inch laptop this year from the Kubuntu Focus team. The Kubuntu Focus Xe gen 2 launched in March with the same starting price.

But there are a few key differences between the two laptops. The Kubuntu Focus Xe has a 16:9 display, a 28-watt Intel Core P-series processor, and a single PCIe 4.0 slot for storage, while the new Ir14 has a brighter display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, two PCIe 4.0 slots, and a 45-watt chip.

The Intel Core i5-12450H delivers better performance in some benchmarks than the Core i7-1260P, although that performance will likely come at the cost of battery life.

Kubuntu Focus also notes that the new Ir14 laptop comes through a partnership with Carbon Systems, which probably explains why the laptop looks so much like that company’s Iridium 14 notebook.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the two Kubuntu Focus 14 inch laptops:

Kubuntu Focus Ir14 Gen 1 Kubuntu Focus Xe Gen 2 Display 14 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

16:10

450 nits max brightness

100% sRGB color gamut 14 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

16:9

300 nits max brightness

90% sRGB color gamut Processor Intel Core i5-12450H 8-cores / 12-threads

2.1 GHz base

4.4 GHz max turbo

Intel UHD graphics (48eu)

45W Intel Core i7-1260P 12-cores / 16-threads

2.1 GHz base

4.7 GHz max turbo

Iris Xe graphics (96eu)

28W Intel Core i5-1240P 12-cores / 16-threads

2.1 GHz base

4.4 GHz max turbo

Iris Xe graphics (80eu)

28W RAM Up to 64GB

2 x 260-pin SODMM

DDR4-3200

Dual channel Storage 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort Alt Mode and 65W USB-C power delivery)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (no power or video support)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader Wireless Intel AX201

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

M.2 2230 card Battery 53 Wh Charging 90W AC adapter

Support for 65W USB-C chargers Keyboard Single-zone white LED backlight

Kubuntu Super Key Webcam 1MP (720p)

Physical security shutter Audio 2 x 2W speakers

3.5mm audio jack Cooling Dual fans with heat pipes

BIOS-controlled fan profiles Dual fans with heat pipes

Adjust by changing Kubuntu power profiles Materials Aluminum chassis

Resin screen bezel Aluminum lid and deck

“high quality and durable resin” bezel and bottom panel Dimensions 315 x 218 x 17mm

12.4″ x 8.6″ x .7″ 325 x 225 x 17.6mm

12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.69″ Weight 1.36 kg

3 pounds 1.45 kg

3.2 pounds Starting price $895

All told, it looks like the Kubuntu Focus Ir14 has a better display and a processor that may deliver better performance in some situations, while the Xe has an Ethernet port and more efficient processor options that should deliver longer battery life and better graphics performance.