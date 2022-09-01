Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Kobo’s latest eReader features a 6 inch E Ink display with 300 pixels per inch and battery life measured in weeks. The new Kobo Clara 2E also has twice as much storage as the Kobo Clara HD, faster WiFi, and support for Bluetooth audio, allowing you to use the device for listening to audiobooks as well as reading eBooks. It’s also Kobo’s first eReader with an exterior that’s made mostly of recycled plastic.

The new Kobo Clara 2E is up for pre-order for $130 and it should be available starting September 22nd.

That price makes the new model only $10 more expensive than the Kobo Clara HD, which ain’t bad when you consider the improvements.

Of course, while Kobo is touting the eco-friendly nature of the new model (the exterior is made with more than 85% recycled plastic, including 10% ocean-bound plastic), the most environmentally responsible thing to do is keep using the device you already have for as long as possible. So I probably wouldn’t recommend existing Kobo Clara HD users swap out their old gear for this new model unless they really want Bluetooth, a waterproof design, or additional storage. But the new model does look like a nice option for anyone looking for a new device.

Kobo also incorporates recycled materials into the design of its optional SleepCover accessory, which is available in black, blue, orange, and green color options.

Kobo Clara 2e Kobo Clara HD Display 6 inches

1072 x 1448 pixels

300 ppi

E Ink Carta 1200

Touchscreen 6 inches

1072 x 1448 pixels

300 ppi

E Ink

Touchscreen Front light ComfortLight Pro

Adjustable brightness & color temperature Processor 1 GHz dual-core 1 GHz single-core Storage 16GB 8GB Battery 1500 mAh Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth WiFi 5 Ports USB Type-C micro USB Water resistance IPX8

Up to 60 minutes in 2 meters of water N/A Special features Made from 85% recycled plastic N/A Dimensions 112.1 x 159 x 8.7mm 110 x 159.6 x 8.35mm Weight 171 grams 166 grams

