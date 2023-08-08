Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

It seems like there’s an arms race among Chinese PC makers to cram the most features into the tiniest computers.

The latest contender for the crown? The Kingnovy M1 is a 3″ x 3″ x 2.1″ computer with an Intel Alder Lake-N processor, four 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, up to 16GB of RAM and an M.2 2242 slot for a PCIe 3.0 SSD. It’s available from AliExpress for $238 and up.

The starting price gets you a model with an Intel N100 processor, 8GB of LPDDR5-4800 memory, and no storage. But there are a dizzying array of configuration options available.

You can opt for higher-performance Intel N200 or Intel Core i3-N305 processors and/or pay for an SSD and more memory.

The most expensive model currently available packs an 8-core Intel Core i3-N305 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD and sells for $477.

Since memory is soldered the mainboard, the little computer will never have more than it does when it ships out of the factory. But since the system has an M.2 slot with support for SATA or NVMe SSDs, you can bring your own storage or upgrade down the road.

The system has a copper heat sink and spinning fan for active cooling, and a set of ports that includes:

4 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (Intel i226-V)

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (data and video)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio combo

1 x microSD card reader

1 x USB Type-C (12-19V power input with support for 55W or higher USB-PD chargers)

You can connect up to two displays, thanks to the HDMI and USB-C ports. And with up to a Core i3 processor, the Kingnovy M1 could make a decent general-purpose computer for lightweight tasks.

But the inclusion of four Ethernet ports in such a compact package could also make it a networking appliance that you can put nearly anywhere in your home or office… or a portable tool that you could easily unplug and take with you.

It’s hardly the only multi-port high-speed “soft router” we’ve seen come out of China in the past few years, but it’s certainly one of the smallest.

