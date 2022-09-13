As expected, single-board computer maker Khadas is updating its Edge line of compact computer modules. The new Khadas Edge2 is a 3.2″ x 2.3″ x 0.2″ computer computer featuring a Rockchip RK3588S processor, 8GB of LPDDR4x-2112 memory and up to 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

The Khadas Edge2 officially launches on September 20th, which is when we’ll find out how much it costs. But the company has revealed some key details ahead of time, and CNX Software is already working on a review of the little computer.

Khadas has been making mini PCs under the Edge brand since 2018, but previous-gen models featured Rockchip RK3399 processors. The new version has a significantly higher-performance RK3588S processor which features:

4 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.25 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

ARM Mali-G610MC4 graphics

Neural Processing Unit with support for up to 6 TOPS AI performance

Video processing unit with support for 4K/60fps decoding of H.265 or AV1 video and 8K/30fps encoding of H.264 or H.265 video

There’s also a 64 MHz microcontroller for power management and boot device selection, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x USB-C (for power only)

The Khadas Edge2 also has MIPI-DSI and MIPI-CSI connectors that can be used for displays and cameras, two 30-pin I/O connectors, and several other connectors. It also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Khadas omitted a few features commonly found on other mini PCs in this category. There’s no Ethernet jack, microSD card reader, or 3.5mm audio jack, for example. If you need those features, you’ll need an expansion board or USB accessories.

Edge2 is a powerful Rockchip RK3588S ARM PC. It comes in two versions, an ARM PC Kit (Edge2 embedded within a DIY case with an active cooling kit) and a Maker Kit (Bare PCB for Makers to embed into larger projects). #KHADAS #Edge2 #Rockchip #rk3588s #8K #NPU #sbc #Armpc #oshw pic.twitter.com/VSFv0z52SR — Khadas (@khadas_official) September 13, 2022

via CNX Software and @khadas_official