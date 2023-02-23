Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The KC12 mini PC is a compact desktop computer with a 12-core, 16-thread processor based on Intel’s 12th-gen Alder Lake-P architecture, support for up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, and room for up to three storage devices.

Available from AliExpress for $389 and up, the little computer also has two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 and support for up to four displays.

The starting price will get you a barebones model with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor but no memory, storage, or operating system. You can also opt for a barebones model with a Core i7-1260P chip for $435 or pay a little more for a model with memory and storage (prices start at $508 for a Core i5/16GB/500GB configuration or $554 for a Core i7/16GB/500GB model).

Each version of the KC12 has two SODIMM slots with support for DDR4-2666 or DDR4-3200 memory and:

1 x M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage

1 x M.2 2280 slot for SATA SSD storage

1 x 2.5″ drive bay for a hard drive or SSD

The computer has a plastic body that measures 158 x 125 x 49mm (6.2″ x 4.9″ x 1.9″) and a set of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt Mode)

4 x USB 3.1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm line out

1 x 3.5mm mic input

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x RS-232 COM port

1 x DC power input (19V/4.7A)

The inclusion of that COM port makes it clear that the KC12 is positioned as a device for commercial applications, but there’s no reason that you couldn’t pick one up for use as a media center or general purpose home computer… assuming you’re comfortable buying a PC that ships from China and one which has all of its high-speed USB ports on the front rather than the back.

via AndroidPC.es and LinuxGizmos