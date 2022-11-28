Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

There are a growing number of pocket-sized computers with Intel Celeron N5105 processors and prices below $200. But while many of them are tiny squares with a handful of ports on the front, back and sides, the JX1 mini PC stands out by putting all of its ports on the back, which could make your cable setup a little less unwieldy.

Otherwise, it has the kind of features we’ve come to expect including 8GB of RAM, at least 128GB of solid state storage, and a low starting price – the JK1 mini PC is up for pre-order from GeekBuying for $160 (you can save an extra $10 on Cyber Monday by using the coupon GKB22BF10).

The little computer measures 160 x 80 x 20mm (6.3″ x 3.15″ x 0.8″), making it about the size of a smartphone. But while it has no screen or battery, it does have a 10-watt, quad-core Intel Jasper Lake processor, Windows 11 software, support for up to two 4K displays, and an M.2 2280 SSD that’s user upgradeable.

Ports include:

1 x USB Type-C (with DisplayPort functionality)

1 x HDMI port

3 x USB Type-A ports

1 x USB Type-C port (for power only)

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port.

The JX1 also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The computer has LPDDR4 memory, which is not user upgradeable. GeekBuying is currently offering two configurations: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for $160 (during pre-orders) or 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage for $170 (during pre-orders).

But the product description also suggests that the computer supports up to 16GB of RAM, so it’s possible that other vendors might offer models with more memory, or that GeekBuying could add more configurations in the future.

The computer is actively cooled, with a copper heat sink and a small fan stuffed inside the case.

While the price looks pretty good, one thing to keep in mind is that GeekBuying is a Chinese store that ships products to customers around the globe… but which has a pretty shoddy reputation for offering customer service or support. And I don’t even see any indication of what company makes the JX1 mini PC, so good luck getting any support from the manufacturer.

So you may be gambling a bit if you decide to buy this little computer. If everything works properly out of the box, great. If not, you may be on your own for troubleshooting.

