Juno Computers has been selling Linux laptop and desktop computers for a few years. Now the company is branching out into tablets.

The first Juno Tablet is now available for pre-order for $429 and up, and it can be configured with one of several different touchscreen-friendly mobile Linux distributions. . Just bear in mind that Juno is selling the tablet as a beta product: some of the hardware is not yet supported by the software.

The tablet features a 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, a 6-watt Celeron N5100 quad-core processor based on Intel’s Jasper Lake architecture and 8GB of LPDDR-2133 RAM (soldered to the mainboard). Juno offers 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options.

Ports include:

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (with charging and video out support)

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x mini HDMI

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm headphone jack

There’s also support for an optional pen with 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity. It’s available as a $22 add-on for the tablet.

Juno’s tablet supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, has a 3,200 mAh battery, and should work with any USB Type-C charger that supports 36W power delivery or higher. But you will need to supply your own charger, because Juno doesn’t ship one with the tablet.

Operating system choices include the Debian-based Mobian GNU/Linux distribution and two versions of Manjaro: one with the Plasma Mobile user interface and the other with Phosh. Juno notes that you can also install Windows on the tablet, but that’s not included by default.

As for the tablet’s beta status, Juno says that the 1 watt stereo speakers and 2MP front-facing camera is fully supported, but the 5MP rear camera and internal microphone don’t work with Mobian or Manjaro yet, suspend and resume are only partially working, and overall Mobian is considered “unstable” while Manjaro is “very unstable.”

In other words, this is a tablet aimed at Linux enthusiasts, developers and beta testers. But unlike some other Linux tablets, the Juno Tablet has an Intel x86 processor which means that the processor should be fairly well supported by a wide range of other GNU/Linux distributions… even if the cameras, mics, and other hardware may not.

The Juno tablet has a plastic body with a built-in kickstand, and the tablet measures 249 x 167 x 11mm (9.8″ x 6.6″ x 0.4″) and weighs 670 grams (about 1.5 pounds).

via @fkardame and @junocomputers