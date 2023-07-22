Linux computer company Juno Computers launched its first tablet last year. Now the company is back with a new model that has a bigger display, 50% more storage, and a few other improvements, including a detachable keyboard that’s now included with the price.

The new Juno Tab 2 is up for pre-order for $525 and up, and the new tablet has an 11 inch display, 12GB of RAM, and support for several different GNU/Linux distributions. But it has the same Intel Celeron N5100 quad-core “Jasper Lake” processor as the original Juno Tablet (which is no longer in stock).

That’s probably a mixed blessing. On the one hand, it’d be nice to see a more powerful chip based on Intel’s newer Alder Lake-N architecture. On the other hand, it means that any software that was compatible with the first-gen Juno Tablet should work with the new Juno Tab 2.

In fact, while last year’s model shipped with a choice of Mobian Phosh or Manjaro Plasma Mobile software, the new model also adds support for Ubuntu and an experimental build of Debian Plasma Mobile.

The Juno Tab 2 features an 11 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel display (up from the 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel screen on the original), and 12GB of LPDDR4-3200 memory (up from 8GB of LDPDR4-2933).

Memory is still soldered to the mainboard though, so it’s not user upgradeable. And while the original Juno Tablet shipped with at least 256GB of solid state storage, the new model starts at 128GB.

Other features include an Intel AC7265 wireless card with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, stereo 1W speakers, and a plastic chassis that measures 249 x 175 x 10mm. The tablet weighs 1.41 pounds, or about 640 grams.

Ports include:

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (w/charging & video support

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (w/o charging or data)

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

The tablet has a 22.8 Wh battery that Juno says should provide around 5 hours of run time, on average, but only about 20 hours of suspend time. It’s described as needing better kernel optimization.

All of which is to say, that like most tablets available that ship with Linux-based software (I’m not counting Android or Chrome OS tablets here), this is probably a device aimed at enthusiasts and developers rather than the general public.

