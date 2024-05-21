The company behind the Linux-based Sailfish OS for mobile devices has undergone some big changes in recent years. Jolla’s founders announced in December that they had bought back the company and its assets, and now they’re laying out some big plans for the future.

First, the company is dividing the operating system into two parts: Sailfish OS for smartphones and tablets, and Sailfish Core for embedded or headless products. Second, the company is moving to a subscription license as a way to help fund further development. And third, there’s new hardware on the way, including a new Jolla Community Edition smartphone and a brand new product, which Jolla is positioning as a privacy-focused AI device.

In terms of software, the team released Sailfish OS 4.6.0 today, with initial support for 5G networks, among other things. It can be installed on several older Sony smartphones and other devices, but it will be the final release for the Jolla Tablet, Jolla C, Gemini PDA, and the original Sony Xperia X.

Jolla also plans to add support for some newer phones including the Sony Xperia 10 IV and V in the next few months. And the plan is to release a major updated called Sailfish OS 5.0 by August or September.

That’s the version that will ship with the company’s latest hardware. And when it arrives, Jolla will offer a free trial to users, but customers that want to continue using the software on their devices will be asked to pay about 5 Euros per month. While that’s highly unusual for a smartphone operating system, it’s worth keeping in mind that Jolla is a small company that’s developing one of the few not-completely-open-source alternatives to Android and iOS in the mobile space. The company doesn’t make much money from hardware sales – the plan is to only manufacture 1,000 units for their upcoming community edition phone unless there’s demand for more. So charging a subscription fee to loyal users who want what the company is selling might be one of the only viable options.

Jolla Phone Community Edition

In terms of hardware, Jolla has partnered with Turkish manufacturer REEDER to build the new Jolla Community Edition Phone, which is basically a budget phone featuring a 6.52 inch, 1600 x 720 pixel display, a processor with two ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores and six Cortex-A55 cores, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

The phone has a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and dual SIM support for 4G LTE networks (or one nano SIM + a microSD card), as well as support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. It has a camera system featuring a 64MP primary camera.

Jolla says the phone will sell for €299 (including a 1-year subscription license for Sailfish OS), but the company is taking pre-orders for a €50 deposit. But the phone will only be available in the European Union, UK, Norway, and Switzerland at launch.

Jolla Mind2 AI Computer

The company’s first AI device is… a little weirder.

On the one hand, the Jolla Mind2 basically a palm-sized mini PC with a Rockchip RK3588 octa-core processor featuring a built-in NPU for up to 6 TOPS of AI performance. It has 16GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage plus a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and a microSD card slot, support for Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a USB-C port, a USB-A port, and another USB-C port for power only.

On the other hand, Jolla is positioning this 117 x 82 x 28mm (4.6″ x 3.2″ x 1.1″) box as an AI assistant that doesn’t need to connect to cloud servers operated by Google, Meta, OpenAI, or other big tech companies.

You can use it as a completely private device that connects to your home network via Ethernet or WiFi and optionally connects to your email server or other personal data to let you send or search messages, add appointments to your calendar, set reminders, store notes, get answers to questions, and more.

While it can connect to third-party models like ChatGPT or Llama3, it’s designed to ask for permission before doing that, and works with local, on-device LLMs by default.

Ultimately it sounds… a lot less useful than the AI-in-a-device features that companies have been promising for products like the Rabbit R1 or Humane Ai Pin. But those devices have received blisteringly bad reviews for failing to live up to their promise.

Maybe promising to do a lot less will lead to less disappointment?

That said, the pricing for this thing seems kind of bonkers. Jolla says the retail price for the hardware will be €699, but customers who pre-order by purchasing a €75 voucher will have that applied to a discounted price of €489 when the device is ready to ship.

That price includes a six-month subscription to Jolla’s new Venho.ai “privacy-first AI platform.” But after the first half year, customers will have to pay €10 per month to continue using the service.

Suddenly the $199 Rabbit R1 is starting to look like a good deal again.

