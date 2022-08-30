The new JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds are a set of premium wireless audio buds with support for active noise cancellation Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

What makes them really stand out though is the “smart charging case” that comes with the earbuds. It has a 1.45 inch touchscreen display that not only shows information about the earbuds, but also lets you perform some actions without taking your phone out of your pocket.

For example, JBL says you can tap the touchscreen display to:

Customize your earbuds

Accept a phone call

Receive messages

View social media notifications

Basically it’s like having a smartwatch… that’s not strapped to your wrist. I’m not sure how often it’ll be quicker to take your charging case out of your pocket than your phone, but I suppose it’s nice to have the option.

JBL says the earbuds + charging case offer up to 40 hours of total playback time, since you should be able to charge the buds up to three times by placing them in the case before you need to recharge its battery.

Other features for the earbuds include 10mm dynamic drivers, support for JBL Spatial Sound, and 6 microphones for active noise cancellation.

The JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds should be available in January, 2023 for $249 in the US or €249 in Europe.

