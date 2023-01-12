Apple pulled the plug on iTunes for Mac a few years ago, but the company has kept iTunes for Windows alive since it was the only officially supported way to sync your data between a PC and iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

But now Apple is getting ready to kill iTunes for Windows too. Apple has released preview versions of its Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices for Windows. They’re available now from the Microsoft Store… but at the moment they’ll only work on Windows 11 PCs in the United States.

The new Apple Music app not only lets you sync music between your PC and Apple mobile devices, but also lets you stream audio from the Apple Music service… assuming you’re a paying subscriber.

Meanwhile the Apple TV app lets you buy or rent videos from Apple, access your existing library, or stream content from Apple TV+ (subscription required). And you can use it to sync videos with your mobile devices.

The Apple Devices app also lets you syn music, movies, and TV shows. But it’s also the app you can use to backup, restore, or update an iPhone, iPad, or iPod from a Windows PC.

Apple notes that since these apps are all in preview, they may be buggy and some features “may not work as expected.”

The new Apple Music and TV apps don’t come as a huge surprise – Microsoft told us last fall that they were on the way. What the company didn’t tell us was that installing the apps on a PC that has iTunes installed would cause iTunes to stop working.

According to description pages for each app, “Once installed, iTunes will no longer open, and audiobooks or podcasts on this device will be inaccessible until a compatible version of iTunes is available. To revert back to iTunes, you’ll need to uninstall this version of the app.” So it seems pretty clear that Apple’s goal is not only to bring its new apps to Windows, but to eventually replace iTunes altogether.

Wondering about photo sync? Last year Microsoft also introduced iCloud Photos integration with the Windows 11 Photos app.

via Windows Blog