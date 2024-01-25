Apple is cracking open the walled garden that is its iPhone ecosystem… but only in Europe.

Up until recently, the only official way to install apps on an iPhone was through the App Store (or with a developer account). But now, in order to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple is allowing users to sideload apps and even install third-party app stores. But Apple would really prefer if you didn’t.

The company’s press release announcing the changes puts as much emphasis on why you shouldn’t take advantage of the new features as it does explaining what they are.

According to Apple, allowing “new options for processing payments and downloading apps on iOS” will “open new avenues for malware, fraud and scams, illicit and harmful content, and other privacy and security threats.”

Nonetheless, Apple notes that when iOS 17.4 rolls out in March, 2024 it will allow developers to make apps available outside of the App Store, and allow users to sideload apps or app stores. An iOS 17.4 beta is available for testing starting today.

In order to make enable this change, Apple is providing developers with new APIs and tools to make apps distributed outside the App Store work with iOS and a framework for third-party app stores to manage app updates.

Other changes in iOS 17.4 for European developers and users include:

Support for alternate browser engines : iOS has supported 3rd-party browsers for some time, they’ve all had to use the same WebKit rendering engine as Safari until now. But this change opens support for Google Chrome to use its Blink engine, or for Firefox to use Gecko.

: iOS has supported 3rd-party browsers for some time, they’ve all had to use the same WebKit rendering engine as Safari until now. But this change opens support for Google Chrome to use its Blink engine, or for Firefox to use Gecko. The first time users open Safari, they’ll be greeted with a browser selection screen allowing them to choose a default browser

allowing them to choose a default browser New APIs that allow developers to use NFC technology for third-party banking and wallet apps

Apps can use third-party payment service providers as an alternative to the App Store

Apple does spend a fair amount of time pointing out why it thinks these concessions to the DMA are bad ideas… and spells out a whole bunch of additional changes it’s making that the company claims will help minimize the risks that come with opening up the ecosystem. For example, there’s a new notarization “baseline review” processor for all apps, no matter where they’re distributed, allowing Apple to provide users with uniform descriptions of apps before they’re installed.

Apple really doesn’t like the idea of browser selection screens, noting that “EU users will be confronted with a list of default browsers before they have the opportunity to understand the options available to them. The screen also interrupts EU users’ experience the first time they open Safari intending to navigate to a webpage.”

The company also notes that it “will not be able to issue refunds” for app, game, or other purchases made using a third-party payment service. Of course, that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to get a refund… it just means you’ll have to request it using a third-party service and/or directly from the developer rather than Apple.

The company is lowering the cut of revenue it takes from apps and subscriptions purchased through the App Store. Instead of taking a 30% commission, the company says it will get a 20% commission on purchases that use Apple’s payment processing or 17% for those that use third-party payment services. But don’t be surprised if some developers decide to skip the App Store altogether in order to keep more money… if they can find a way to do that under the new rules.

For his part, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says Apple’s new rules suggest Apple can “choose which stores are allowed to compete with their App Store, possibly blocking the Epic Games Store or other competitors.

Game Streaming and mini apps and games

There is one big change Apple is making that isn’t restricted to Europe: iPhone users around the world will now be able to use game streaming services like Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud Gaming, or NVIDIA GeForce Now.

Apple is now allowing developers to “submit a single app with the capability to stream all of the games offered in their catalog.” Previously the company had effectively treated these sorts of game streaming apps like third-party app stores and insisted that developers who wanted to allow users to stream games over the internet could only do that if they submitted an individual app for each and every game offered.

Developers can also now use Apple’s in-app purchasing system for content or services offered through in-app mini-apps, mini-gams, chatbots, or plugins.

