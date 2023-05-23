Intel’s NUC Pro line of compact desktop computers tend to get a processor update every year. Occasionally Intel also upgrades or changes the port selection or adds other features like optional support for swappable lids to add features like wireless charging.

But one thing the company hasn’t changed much in recent years is the design: most NUC Pro systems are little black or grey boxes. The new NUC 13 Pro Desk Edition breaks the mold with a silver chassis, white lid, and new honeycomb-style vents on the sides.

Also known by the code-name “Vivid Canyon,” these new systems are virtually identical under the hood to the NUC 13 Pro “Atlas Canyon” computers that launched earlier this year. The changes are all on the outside, and largely seem to be cosmetic (although I suppose it’s possible that the larger holes in the vents could serve a functional purpose).

One other change? There are fewer configurations of the NUC 13 Pro Desk Edition at launch.

Intel has introduced models with Intel Core i5-1340P and Core i7-1360P processor options, but there are no Core i3-1315P, Core i5-1350P, or Core i7-1370P versions of the Vivid Canyon/Desk Edition systems.

Other key features are largely the same including:

2 x SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory

1 x M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD

1 x M.2 2242 slot for PCIe x1 Gen 3 SSD

2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A port

2 x HDMI 2.1 ports

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet port (Intel i226-LM)

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Intel offers barebones configurations as well as systems as well as pre-configured models that come with 8GB to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of solid state storage, and Windows 11 Home or Pro pre-installed.

via NotebookCheck and ITHome

