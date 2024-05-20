The first PCs to support Microsoft’s new Copilot+ experience may all be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X series processors. But Microsoft announced that it’s also partnering with Intel and AMD.

And now we know when to expect some of the first Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs. Intel says it will release its Lunar Lake processor lineup during the third quarter of 2024, which means that PCs with the next-gen chips could hit the streets in time for the holiday season. And thanks to a next-gen NPU, at least some of these systems will meet Microsoft’s minimum system requirements for Copilot+ PCs.

As a refresh, Microsoft says in order to qualify as a Copilot+ system, a computer needs to have:

16GB of RAM or more

256GB of solid state storage or more

Integrated NPU with 40+ TOPS of AI performance

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X chips have an NPU that delivers 45 TOPS of performance, so why did Microsoft set the bench below that? Probably because Intel says it’s Lunar Lake processors will support “more than 40 NPU tera operations per second (TOPS).

The company apparently knows that doesn’t sound too impressive, so Intel is also noting that its next-gen chips will have integrated graphics that can offer “over 60 GPU TOPS,” for a total of “more than 100 platform TOPS.”

But as Microsoft pointed out during its Copilot+ PC announcement, part of the benefit of offloading AI tasks to dedicated hardware is that you can run those processes more efficiently… and another is that you can do it without dragging down GPU performance. That allowed Microsoft to show how Copilot could do things like offer suggested actions while you’re playing a PC game without affecting frame rates in the game.

Anyway, the larger point here is that PC makers don’t need to opt for Qualcomm processors to build Copilot+ PCs. And Intel wants to make sure you know that not only will its first chips to support the platform be available soon, but that “more than 80 new laptop designs” from “more than 20 original equipment manufacturers” featuring the follow-up to its Meteor Lake chips are on the way.

