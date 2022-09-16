Intel is rebranding its entry-level laptop chips. Starting with the company’s 2023 processor lineup, you won’t find any more chips with Celeron or Pentium branding. And that’s probably a smart move, as the current line of processors marketed under those names is a bit of a confusing mess.

What’s a bit strange is what’s coming next: Intel will be launching a new brand for these chips: Intel Processor.

Intel says it will use the new Intel Processor brand name “for multiple processor families, helping to simplify the product purchase experience for consumers.”

I suppose it simplifies things in the sense that you’ll have fewer brand names to remember. But in terms of quickly getting a sense of a processor’s performance by looking at its name? Maybe not so much.

Right now Intel’s processor lineup basically goes like this:

Intel Core i9 (highest performance)

Intel Core i7

Intel Core i5

Intel Core i3

Intel Pentium Gold (based on Core architecture)

Intel Celeron Gold (based on Core architecture)

Intel Pentium Silver (based on Atom architecture)

Intel Celeron Silver (based on Atom architecture)

It sounds like Intel will most likely group some or all of those Celeron and Pentium segments together under the new Intel Processor brand, which means that laptop shoppers will need to pay special attention to the specific chip model number to get a sense of performance.

I suppose that’s been true for a long time though, as a 45W Intel Core i5 H-series processor can easily outperform a 15-watt Core i7 chip much of the time.

The move to phase out the Pentium and Celeron brand comes about 30 years after Intel first launched the Pentium brand in 1993 (Celeron came along five years later in 1998).