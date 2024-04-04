Intel launched its first “Core Ultra” line of mobile chips based on Meteor Lake architecture in December, and expanded the lineup in February with vPro-eligible processors, and a few energy-efficient chips optimized for thin, light, and low-power computers.
Sometime since then, Intel quietly added one more chip to the lineup. The Intel Core Ultra 5 115U is an odd duck though.
Most of Intel’s Meteor Lake U-series processors are 12-core, 14-thread chips. But this is an 8-core, 10-thread processor that has half the number of Efficiency cores of its counterparts.
It also has one less Intel Xe integrated GPU core than other U-series chips, slower maximum CPU and GPU frequencies, and less cache than other chips.
But it’s not a lower-power processor. It has the same 15 to 57 watt power range as the Core Ultra 5 135U rather than the the 9 to 30 watt range used by more efficient chips like the Core Ultra 5 134U.
If I had to guess, I’d say these are probably chips that didn’t pass the inspections necessary to be classified as Core 5 Ultra 125U or higher chips, so Intel disabled some of the cores and lowered the frequency in order to allow them to still deliver reliable performance. But that’s just a guess.
What we do know is that the overall architecture is similar to other Meteor Lake chips, which means that you do get the same 1.4 GHz, dual-core Intel AI Boost neural processing unit (NPU) for hardware-accelerated AI features.
Here’s an overview of some key specs for the complete Meteor Lake-U processor family:
|Intel Core Ultra U-series processor family
|Core Ultra 7 165U
|Core Ultra 7 155U
|Core Ultra 5 135U
|Core Ultra 5 125U
|Core Ultra 5 115U
|Core Ultra 7 164U
|Core Ultra 5 134U
|CPU Cores
|12 (2 + 8 + 2)
|12 (2 + 8 + 2)
|12 (2 + 8 + 2)
|12 (2 + 8 + 2)
|8 (2 + 4+ 2)
|12 (2 + 8 + 2)
|12 (2 + 8 + 2)
|CPU Threads
|14
|14
|14
|14
|10
|14
|14
|Intel Smart Cache
|12 MB
|10MB
|12 MB
|P-core max turbo
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 Hz
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-core max turbo
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|LP E-core max turbo
|2.1 GHz
|Graphics
|Intel graphics
4 Xe cores
Up to 2 GHz
|Intel graphics
4 Xe cores
Up to 1.95 GHz
|Intel graphics
4 Xe cores
Up to 1.9 GHz
|Intel graphics
4 Xe cores
Up to 1.85 GHz
|Intel graphics
3 Xe cores
Up to 1.8 GHz
|Intel graphics
4 Xe cores
Up to 1.8 GHz
|Intel graphics
4 Xe cores
Up to 1.75 GHz
|NPU
|Intel AI Boost
2 x Intel Gen 3 Neural Compute Engines
|PCIe lanes
|3 x PCIe Gen 4 x4
8 x PCIe Gen 4 x1, x2, x4 configurable
20 Max PCIe lanes
|1 x PCIe Gen 4 x4
4 x PCIe Gen 4 x1, x2, x4 + 4 Gen 3
12 Max PCIe lanes
|Max memory speed
|DDR5-5600
LPDDR5/x-7467
|LPDDR5/x-6400
|Max memory capacity
|64GB (LPDDR5) / 96GB (DDR5)
|64GB
|Processor Base Power
|15 watts
|9 watts
|Processor Max Turbo power
|57 watts
|30 watts
Intel’s Meteor Lake-H chips, meanwhile, are higher-power chips that can be configured with 28 to 64 watt or 32 to 15 watt power ranges, and which have additional Performance CPU cores, Intel Arc integrated graphics (with 7 or 8 Xe cores), and PCIe 5 support.
You can find out more about those chips in our December article.
via VideoCardz