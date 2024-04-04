Intel launched its first “Core Ultra” line of mobile chips based on Meteor Lake architecture in December, and expanded the lineup in February with vPro-eligible processors, and a few energy-efficient chips optimized for thin, light, and low-power computers.

Sometime since then, Intel quietly added one more chip to the lineup. The Intel Core Ultra 5 115U is an odd duck though.

Most of Intel’s Meteor Lake U-series processors are 12-core, 14-thread chips. But this is an 8-core, 10-thread processor that has half the number of Efficiency cores of its counterparts.

It also has one less Intel Xe integrated GPU core than other U-series chips, slower maximum CPU and GPU frequencies, and less cache than other chips.

But it’s not a lower-power processor. It has the same 15 to 57 watt power range as the Core Ultra 5 135U rather than the the 9 to 30 watt range used by more efficient chips like the Core Ultra 5 134U.

If I had to guess, I’d say these are probably chips that didn’t pass the inspections necessary to be classified as Core 5 Ultra 125U or higher chips, so Intel disabled some of the cores and lowered the frequency in order to allow them to still deliver reliable performance. But that’s just a guess.

What we do know is that the overall architecture is similar to other Meteor Lake chips, which means that you do get the same 1.4 GHz, dual-core Intel AI Boost neural processing unit (NPU) for hardware-accelerated AI features.

Here’s an overview of some key specs for the complete Meteor Lake-U processor family:

Intel Core Ultra U-series processor family Core Ultra 7 165U Core Ultra 7 155U Core Ultra 5 135U Core Ultra 5 125U Core Ultra 5 115U Core Ultra 7 164U Core Ultra 5 134U CPU Cores 12 (2 + 8 + 2) 12 (2 + 8 + 2) 12 (2 + 8 + 2) 12 (2 + 8 + 2) 8 (2 + 4+ 2) 12 (2 + 8 + 2) 12 (2 + 8 + 2) CPU Threads 14 14 14 14 10 14 14 Intel Smart Cache 12 MB 10MB 12 MB P-core max turbo 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz 4.2 Hz 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz E-core max turbo 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz LP E-core max turbo 2.1 GHz Graphics Intel graphics

4 Xe cores

Up to 2 GHz Intel graphics

4 Xe cores

Up to 1.95 GHz Intel graphics

4 Xe cores

Up to 1.9 GHz Intel graphics

4 Xe cores

Up to 1.85 GHz Intel graphics

3 Xe cores

Up to 1.8 GHz Intel graphics

4 Xe cores

Up to 1.8 GHz Intel graphics

4 Xe cores

Up to 1.75 GHz NPU Intel AI Boost

2 x Intel Gen 3 Neural Compute Engines PCIe lanes 3 x PCIe Gen 4 x4

8 x PCIe Gen 4 x1, x2, x4 configurable

20 Max PCIe lanes 1 x PCIe Gen 4 x4

4 x PCIe Gen 4 x1, x2, x4 + 4 Gen 3

12 Max PCIe lanes Max memory speed DDR5-5600

LPDDR5/x-7467 LPDDR5/x-6400 Max memory capacity 64GB (LPDDR5) / 96GB (DDR5) 64GB Processor Base Power 15 watts 9 watts Processor Max Turbo power 57 watts 30 watts

Intel’s Meteor Lake-H chips, meanwhile, are higher-power chips that can be configured with 28 to 64 watt or 32 to 15 watt power ranges, and which have additional Performance CPU cores, Intel Arc integrated graphics (with 7 or 8 Xe cores), and PCIe 5 support.

You can find out more about those chips in our December article.

via VideoCardz

