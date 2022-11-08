The Intel NUC 13 Extreme is modular desktop computer that’s about the size of a game console… but capable of delivering much more power than any current-gen console.

Set to hit the streets by the end of the year, the computer, supports up to an Intel Core i9-13900K 24-core, 32-thread processor, up to a 12 inch, triple-slot discrete graphics card, and up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory and up to five storage devices.

Intel has been selling compact desktop computers under the NUC brand for a decade. While most are small enough to hold in one hand, the “Extreme” line are designed for gaming and typically feature larger bodies, higher-performance processors, and support for discrete graphics.

As expected, the NUC 13 Extreme, also known by the code-name “Raptor Canyon,” is the largest to date. But it’s also the most powerful and versatile to date as well.

The new model measures 337 x 318 x 129mm (13.3″ x 12.5″ x 5.1″) and is designed to work with 125-watt, 13th-gen Intel Core K-series chips. Thanks to a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot with support for triple-slot graphics cards up to 313mm (12.3 inches) in length and a 750W power supply, the system can also support graphics cards that consume up to 450 watts of power.

Like other recent NUC Extreme systems, the Raptor Canyon model features a modular design. The chassis has a baseboard that’s designed to interface with a removable Intel NUC 13 Extreme Compute Element, which is basically a fully-functional computer-on-a-module.

The Compute Element itself has the processor, two SODIMM slots for memory, three PCIe Gen 4 M.2 2280 slots for NVMe or SATA storage, and an array of ports and connectivity options that includes:

1 x HDMI 2.1

2 x Thudnerbolt 4

1 x 10 Gbps Ethernet port

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port

6 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm line input

1 x 3.5mm speaker output

Intel Killer AX1690i WiFi 6E & BT 5.2

The chassis and baseboard add support for a discrete graphics card as well as a 3.5 inch hard drive or SSD or two 2.5 inch drives plus a few additional ports on the front of the computer (two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a headset jack).

The system also has two 120mm fans and RGB headers for use with up to 120 LED lights.

Intel says the NUC 13 Extreme Kit will be available with a choice of Intel Core i5-13600K (14-core, 20-thread), Core i7-13700K (16-core, 24-thread), or Core i7-13900K (24-core, 32-thread) processors with prices ranging from $1179 to $1549. You’ll need to supply your own graphics card, memory, storage, and operating system.

Folks who just want the NUC Extreme Compute Element will be able to pick one up for between $760 and $1100.

With the size of Intel’s modular PCs creeping upward, I’m not entirely sure if it makes sense for most users to consider an NUC rather than a full-sized gaming desktop anymore. But folks who want to get their hands on an NUC 13 Extreme should be able to buy one soon. Intel says the Raptor Canyon systems will be available first in China before rolling out to additional markets in the fourth quarter of 2022 and early 2023.

press release