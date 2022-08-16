The Intel NUC 12 Pro is a compact desktop computer powered by a 28-watt, 12-core, 16-thread Intel Alder Lake-P processor with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics.

We got out first look at the computer, also known by the code name Wall Street Canyon, earlier this year. Now it’s available for pre-order from Simply NUC, and the NUC 12 Pro should be available from additional retailers soon.

The NUC 12 Pro is available with a choice of Intel Core i5-1240P and Core i7-1260P processors at launch, although it looks like Core i5-1250P and Core i7-1270P models with Intel vPro technology will also be coming soon.

SimplyNUC’s prices start at at $749 for a Core i5 model with 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD or $879 for a Core i7 model with similar specs. It’s likely that other sellers will have lower starting prices in the future, as it’s common for Intel to offer barebones models with no memory or storage. Simply NUC also tends to charge a premium for the company’s support and expertise with NUC systems.

Intel’s Wall Street Canyon NUC come in “short” and “tall” versions, with the smaller models only having room for an M.2 2280 SSD while the taller versions also have room for a 2.5 inch hard drive. Both sizes have two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of total DDR4-3200 memory and support for PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe or SATA SSDs.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.0b

2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack

Tall models also have room for an optional I/O expansion module for additional ports. And the mini PC also comes with an Intel AX211 wireless card with support for WiFI 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The NUC 12 Pro Tall model measures 117 x 112 x 54mm (4.6″ x 4.4″ x 2.1″), while the Short version is 117 x 11 x 37mm (4.6″ x 4.4″ x 1.5″).

via FanlessTech