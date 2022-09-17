The Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast is a compact desktop computer that packs a lot of horsepower into its small body. Also known by the code name “Serpent Canyon,” the computer features a 45-watt Intel Core i7-12700H processor and Intel Arc A770M discrete graphics.

We first started hearing about the Serpent Canyon system earlier this summer, and now it’s available for pre-order from Simply NUC, although other retailers will likely start to stock the NUC 12 Enthusiast soon as well.

At the heart of the computer is a 45-watt, 14-core, 20-thread processor and Intel’s most powerful mobile GPU to date. The Intel Arc A770M is a 1.65 GHz GPU with 32 Xe cores, 512 execution units, and 16GB of GDDR6 memory and support for up to five 4K displays. It’s also rather power hungry, consuming up to 150 watts, so while it’s designed for gaming laptops and mobile workstations, it might be better suited to desktops like the NUC 12 Enthusiast, where battery life isn’t a concern.

In order to support that kind of horsepower, the computer comes with a 330W power supply.

The computer supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and up to 24TB of solid state storage thanks to three M.2 2280 slots, each with support for up to an 8TB SSD. Two of those support PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage, while the third supports PCIe Gen 3 NVMe or SATA 2 SSDs.

That kind of power doesn’t come cheap though: Simply NUC is charging $1699 and up for the Serpent Canyon NUC, and that entry-level price only gets you a model with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and no operating system. Ubuntu can be installed for free, but if you want Windows, you’ll need to pay extra. And if you want more memory or storage, those will cost you too.

Cheaper options may arrive eventually though. Simply NUC tends to charge higher prices than other retailers, as the company specializes in providing support and services for small form-factor desktop computers. And Intel may eventually offer versions of the NUC 12 Enthusiast with lower-cost (and lower performance) processor and/or graphics options in the future.

Ports for all versions of the computer include:

1 x HDMI 2.1

2 x DisplayPort 2.0

2 x Thunderbolt 4

6 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm stereo headset

1 x 3.5mm speaker/TOSLINK

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x SDXC card reader (cards up to 2TB)

The Serpent Canyon also features an Intel Killer AX1690 wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, has an infrared port on the front for an optional remote control, quad microphones with support for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, and a replaceable lid with ab RGB-backlit logo and customizable RGB lighting.

The computer measures 230 x 180 x 60mm (9.1″ x 7″ x 2.4″) and has a volume of about 2.5 liters, making it substantially smaller than Intel’s other current-gen gaming desktop, the Dragon Canyon NUC, which has an 8 liter chassis.

