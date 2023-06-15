Intel’s 14th generation Meteor Lake processors are on the way soon and they’ll arrive with some significant branding changes. The biggest: Intel will drop the i that has been part of its Core chip naming scheme for the last 15 years.

Meteor Lake processors will arrive as Intel Core 3, 5, and 7. Higher-performance chips that were previously called Extreme will be sold as Core Ultra 5, 7 and 9.

Chip generation will also be de-emphasized. Intel will no longer indicate what generation a chip is on Core images or packaging, though you’ll still be able to look at the processor number if you want to figure that out.

The shift in branding is all about emphasizing the importance of the move to the Intel 4 architecture. It switches from a 10nm manufacturing process to 7nm and is the company’s first to incorporate extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), which competitors including Samsung have been utilizing for a few years.

Intel 4 is also the company’s first tiled architecture, which integrates several dedicated “chiplets” to handle specific computing tasks, like graphics and I/O.

Another chiplet coming to the Meteor Lake line-up is a VPU (visual processing unit) based on Intel’s third-gen Movidius. Already available in certain 13th-gen chips, the low-power processor will handle deep learning and other AI-related tasks. Intel mentions several remote meeting applications, like blurring backgrounds without tapping a computer’s GPU.

Even though the new Intel Core chips haven’t officially launched, we’ve already seen one PC from Asus that will feature Intel’s next-gen chip.

via AnandTech

