Intel’s upcoming Meteor Lake processors will be the company’s first chips manufactured using a new Intel 4 process, which the company says will bring improvements in performance and efficiency. They’ll also be the company’s first chips to used tiled architecture that separates key components like the CPU, GPU, and other parts into a series of “chiplets” that are put together in a single package.

And now it looks like that package could even involve onboard memory.

Intel recently released a promotional video that showed a Meteor Lake chip with 16GB of on-package Samsung LPDDR5X-7500 MHz memory.

The company has since edited the video to remove the section that shows this on-package memory, which suggests that the announcement was either premature or never supposed to be public. But Tom’s Hardware spotted the video before it was modified, and notes that the memory would carry peak bandwidth of 120 GB/s, while potentially offering speedier performance and reduced size when compared with a motherboard that keeps the processor and memory separate.

Of course, one disadvantage to integrating memory on the same package as the processor is that it basically makes it impossible for users to upgrade memory in a laptop or mini PC that ships with on-package RAM. But that’s already the case for many thin and light laptops and compact desktops that have memory soldered to the mainboard.

It could also be problematic for PC makers, who would have fewer options available when choosing memory and storage configurations if they’re packaged together on a single chip.

Apple already offers chips with on-package memory, but Apple is also a vertically integrated company that makes the chips used in its own computers. Intel is in a different position, as a company that sells its chips to third-party PC makers (which is even more true now that the company is shutting down its NUC PC business.)

via Tom’s Hardware and VideoCardz

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.