Intel continues its push into the discrete graphics space. Earlier this year the company launched its first Intel Arc-branded GPUs for consumer laptops, and the company plans to add desktop GPUs to its lineup soon.

The emphasis has largely been on gaming so far. But now Intel has unveiled its first “Arc Pro” graphics solutions designed for mobile and desktop workstation-class PCs.

Intel’s first Arc Pro GPUs include one mobile solution and two desktop graphics cards:

Intel Arc Pro A40 (Desktop) Intel Arco Pro A50 (Desktop) Intel Arc Pro A30M (Mobile) Peak performance 3.5 TFLOPS at Single Precision 4.8 TFLOPS at Single Precision 3.5 TFLOPS at Single Precision Xe cores 8 ray tracing cores 8 ray tracing cores 8 ray tracing cores Execution Units 128 128 128 GPU base freq 2 GHz 2 GHz 2 GHz Memory 6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 96 bit 96 bit 64 bit Memory Bandwidth 192 GB/s 192 GB/s 128 GB/s Display outputs 4 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4 4 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4 Laptop-specific with support for up to 4x displays Power consumption 50w peak power in single-slot form factor 75w peak power in dual slot form factor 35 – 50W peak power and ISV software certified

All of the chips support features including ray tracing, variable rate shading, H.264, H.265, and AV1 hardware encoding and decoding, and Intel Deep Link Hyper Compute and Encode. And they all support DirectX 12 Ultimate, Vulkan 1.2, OpenGL 4.6, and OpenCL 2.1.

While these GPUs certainly can be used for gaming, they’re really designed for folks who want to leverage them for content creation, machine learning, or other professional applications.

Intel says the new Arc Pro GPUs also come with a 3-year warranty. The new GPUs should be available later this year, when they’ll begin showing up in workstation-class PCs “from leading mobile and desktop ecosystem partners.”

