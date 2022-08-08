Intel continues its push into the discrete graphics space. Earlier this year the company launched its first Intel Arc-branded GPUs for consumer laptops, and the company plans to add desktop GPUs to its lineup soon.

The emphasis has largely been on gaming so far. But now Intel has unveiled its first “Arc Pro” graphics solutions designed for mobile and desktop workstation-class PCs.

Intel’s first Arc Pro GPUs include one mobile solution and two desktop graphics cards:

Intel Arc Pro A40 (Desktop)Intel Arco Pro A50 (Desktop)Intel Arc Pro A30M (Mobile)
Peak performance3.5 TFLOPS at Single Precision4.8 TFLOPS at Single Precision3.5 TFLOPS at Single Precision
Xe cores8 ray tracing cores8 ray tracing cores8 ray tracing cores
Execution Units128128128
GPU base freq2 GHz2 GHz2 GHz
Memory6GB GDDR66GB GDDR64GB GDDR6
Memory Interface96 bit96 bit64 bit
Memory Bandwidth192 GB/s192 GB/s128 GB/s
Display outputs4 x Mini DisplayPort 1.44 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4Laptop-specific with support for up to 4x displays
Power consumption50w peak power in single-slot form factor75w peak power in dual slot form factor35 – 50W peak power and ISV software certified

All of the chips support features including ray tracing, variable rate shading, H.264, H.265, and AV1 hardware encoding and decoding, and Intel Deep Link Hyper Compute and Encode. And they all support DirectX 12 Ultimate, Vulkan 1.2, OpenGL 4.6, and OpenCL 2.1.

While these GPUs certainly can be used for gaming, they’re really designed for folks who want to leverage them for content creation, machine learning, or other professional applications.

Intel says the new Arc Pro GPUs also come with a 3-year warranty. The new GPUs should be available later this year, when they’ll begin showing up in workstation-class PCs “from leading mobile and desktop ecosystem partners.”


press release

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.