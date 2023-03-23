Intel’s 13th-gen Core chips are already available in consumer products including laptop and desktop computers. Now the company is introducing a new set of 13th-gen processors designed for business-class systems.

The new 13th-gen Core chips with Intel vPro technology bring enhanced security, management, and virtualization features to help businesses manage fleets of computers.

Intel says businesses looking to upgrade their computers will see that the latest chips use hardware-based, AI-enhanced threat detection and hardware-based virtualization for enhanced security.

Among other things, the company says that this combination means that a computer with Intel vPro is 24% better at detecting and stopping ransomware attacks than one using software alone, assuming you’re using threat detection software that can tap into vPro’s hardware features.

Intel says partners include Acronis, BytesAtWork, CheckPoint, CrowdStrike, ESET, Fidelis, Kingsoft, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Sequretek, and Trend Micro.

Like other members of Intel’s 13th-gen “Raptor Lake” family, the new chips are available with up to 24 cores and 32 threads using the same hybrid architecture that combines Performance cores (with hyperthreading) and low-power Efficiency cores (without hyperthreading).

13th-gen mobile chips eligible for Intel vPro include:

Intel vPro Enterprise Series U-Series P-Series H-Series HX-Series Chips i7-1365U

i5-1345U i7-1370P

i5-1350P i9-13900H

i7-13800H

i5-13600H i9-13950HX

i7-13850HX

i5-13600HX Intel vPro Essentials Series U-Series P-Series H-Series Chips i7-1355U

i5-1335U

i5-1334U i7-1360P

i5-1340P i9-13900HK

i7-13700H

i5-13500H Intel vPro Enterprise for Chrome Series U-Series P-Series Chips i7-1365U

i5-1345U i7-1370P

i5-1350P

Intel will also offer 13th-gen desktop chips with vPro technology, with several Intel Core i5 through Core i9 options in the 35-watt S-Series, 65W S-Series, and 125 S-Series K.