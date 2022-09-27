Intel’s 13th-gen Core desktop processors based on the company’s “Raptor Lake” architecture are official.

The first six chips in the series are coming October 20th, 2022 with prices ranging from $294 for a 14-core, 20-thread processor with no integrated graphics to $589 for 24-core, 32-thread chip with Intel UHD 770 graphics.

Intel says the new chips continue to be built using the company’s hybrid architecture that combines a set of Performance (P) and Efficiency (E) cores onto a single chip. But the company has doubled the number of E cores and boosted frequencies – the fastest 13th-gen chip shipping this fall will be able to hit speeds up to 5.8 GHz, and Intel says its first 6 GHz desktop chip is coming in 2023.

All told, Intel claims that the new chips bring up to a 15% boost in single-core performance and up to 41% better multi-core performance.

The company is also promising better performance-per-watt compared with its 12th-gen processors.

Here are some key specs for Intel’s first Raptor Lake processors:

Cores (P + E) Threads Base / Max P core freq Base / Max E Core freq Graphics Base / Max power Price i9-13900K 24 (8+16) 32 3 GHz / 5.8 GHz 2.2 GHz / 4.3 GHz Intel UHD 770 125 / 253 $589 i9-13900KF 24 (8+16) 32 3 GHz / 5.8 GHz 2.2 GHz / 4.3 GHz N/A 125 / 253 $564 i7-13700K 16 (8+8) 24 3.4 GHz / 5.4 GHz 2.5 GHz / 4.2 GHz Intel UHD 770 125 / 253 $409 i7-13700KF 16 (8+8) 24 3.4 GHz / 5.4 GHz 2.5 GHz / 4.2 GHz N/A 125 / 253 $384 i5-13600K 14 (6+8) 20 3.5 GHz / 5.1 GHz 2.6 GHz / 3.9 GHz Intel UHD 770 125 / 181 $319 i5-13600KF 14 (6+8) 20 3.5 GHz / 5.1 GHz 2.6 GHz / 3.9 GHz N/A 125 / 181 $294

All of the new chips feature 20 PCIe lanes (including up to 16 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes), support for up to 128GB of RAM with support for up to DDR5-5600 or DDR4-3200 memory.

All of the chips are unlocked, which means there’s support for overclocking.

Intel says the Core i5 chips have 20MB of Total L2 cache and 24MB of Intel Smart Cache (L3), while the Core i7 chips have 24MB and 30MB, respectively, and the Core i9 chips have 32MB and 36MB.

The new chips are compatible with existing Intel 600 motherboards, as well as new Intel 700 series boards.

While the first Raptor Lake chips are high-performance 125W+ desktop processors, the company also says that it does have lower-power chips based on 13th-gen architecture in the works. Eventually we’ll also see 35W and 65W desktop chips as well as mobile processors in the U, P, H, and HX lines (15W, 28W, 45W, and 55+ watt, respectively).