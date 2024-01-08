A few months after launching a half dozen high-performance, 125-watt desktop processors as part of the new 14th-gen Intel Core “Raptor Lake Refresh” family, Intel is expanding its 14th-gen desktop lineup to include 18 new mainstream desktop processors in the 35 to 65-watt range.

The new Raptor Lake-Refresh chips continue to support features including Intel 600 and Intel 700-series motherboards, up to 129GB of DDR4 or DDR5 memory, and 20 total PCIe lanes. Prices range from $82 for an entry-level processor to $549 for the highest-performance models.

With Intel launching 18 processors, I’m not going to go into the details for all of every new chip. But the company notes that highlights include support for speeds up to 5.8 GHz on its top-tier processor, support for up to 24 cores and 32 threads, and additional Efficiency cores on some models, when compared with their predecessors.

Gen-over-gen performance gains look rather modest in most cases, but Intel is promising up to a 37% improvement in multi-core performance for at least some chips when running certain tasks… just keep in mind that’s a very cherry-picked statistic, since the company is comparing the 20-core, 28-thread Intel Core i7-14700 processor to the 16-core, 24-thread Intel Core i7-13700 processor.

The new Raptor Lake Refresh mainstream desktop processors are largely divided into a few families. There are the 14th-gen mainstream chips with Intel UHD 770 integrated graphics, most of which have a processor base power of around 65 watts.

Then there are the Raptor Lake Refresh F-series chips with a similar power range, but no built-in graphics.

And finally there’s the Raptor Lake Refresh T-series of 35-watt desktop chips with Intel UHD 700 series graphics. These processors have a lot in common with the others, but Intel has shaved or downgraded a few features in order to keep the power down. For example, the 65-watt Core i9-14900/F and 35-watt Core i9-14900T are all 24-core, 32-thread chips with 8 Performance cores, 16 Efficiency cores, and 36MB cache. But the lower-power variant runs at lower speeds and doesn’t support Intel Thermal Velocity Boost. Some lower-performance chips in the T-series also have less powerful GPUs.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.