Intel is bringing its Arc A-series graphics to desktop computers. Earlier this year the company launched a line of mobile graphics solutions based on Intel’s new GPU architecture. But the new desktop graphics cards can hit higher speeds and deliver more performance… because they’re more power hungry than their laptop counterparts.

There will be four Intel Arc desktop graphics cards available at launch, and Intel has revealed detailed specs for each.

The lineup ranges from an entry-level Intel Arc A380 GPU (which already began shipping earlier this year) to the top-of-the-line Arc A770 (which is coming this fall). There are some big differences in the number of Xe cores, XMX Engines and memory, among other things:

Arc A380 Arc A580 Arc A750 Arc A770 Architecture ACM-G11 ACM-G10 ACM-G10 ACM-G10 Xe cores 8 24 28 32 Ray Tracing Units 8 24 28 32 XMX Engines 128 384 448 512 Graphics Clock 2000 MHz 1700 MHz 2050 MHz 2100 MHz GDDR6 Memory size 6GB 8GB 8GB 8GB / 16GB Memory Bus 96-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 15.5 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 17.5 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 186 Gbps 512 Gbps 512 Gbps 560 Gbps TDP 75 175W 225 225

If you’re wondering what to expect in terms of real-world performance, Intel provided a sneak peek last month, when the company released a series of benchmarks showing that the Arc A750 GPU should be able to outperform NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 in some games… although not by a spectacularly wide margin.

So… Intel’s second-best desktop GPU might be competitive with NVIDIA’s second-worst.