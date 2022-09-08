Intel is bringing its Arc A-series graphics to desktop computers. Earlier this year the company launched a line of mobile graphics solutions based on Intel’s new GPU architecture. But the new desktop graphics cards can hit higher speeds and deliver more performance… because they’re more power hungry than their laptop counterparts.

There will be four Intel Arc desktop graphics cards available at launch, and Intel has revealed detailed specs for each.

The lineup ranges from an entry-level Intel Arc A380 GPU (which already began shipping earlier this year) to the top-of-the-line Arc A770 (which is coming this fall). There are some big differences in the number of Xe cores, XMX Engines and memory, among other things:

Arc A380Arc A580Arc A750Arc A770
ArchitectureACM-G11ACM-G10ACM-G10ACM-G10
Xe cores8242832
Ray Tracing Units8242832
XMX Engines 128384448512
Graphics Clock2000 MHz1700 MHz2050 MHz2100 MHz
GDDR6 Memory size6GB8GB8GB8GB / 16GB
Memory Bus96-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock15.5 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps17.5 Gbps
Memory Bandwidth186 Gbps512 Gbps512 Gbps560 Gbps
TDP75175W225225

If you’re wondering what to expect in terms of real-world performance, Intel provided a sneak peek last month, when the company released a series of benchmarks showing that the Arc A750 GPU should be able to outperform NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 in some games… although not by a spectacularly wide margin.

So… Intel’s second-best desktop GPU might be competitive with NVIDIA’s second-worst.

