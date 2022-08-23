Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

There’s no shortage of cheap, Linux-friendly single-board computers on the market with ARM processors these days. But you know what there may be even more of? Cheap Android TV boxes with similar hardware.

So developer Michael Burmeister-Brown decided to repurpose one to create an incredibly cheap Linux computer. Meet the Inovato Quadra, a compact computer with an Allwinner H6 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, Armbian Linux software, and a starting price of just $29.

The Quadro is basically what you get when you take a T95 Mini Android TV box (available for around $20 – $40 at AliExpress and Amazon) and replace the Android software with a lightweight Linux distribution based on Debian 11 and featuring the XFCE desktop environment.

With just 2GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage (plus a microSD card reader), the Inovato Quadro isn’t exactly a high-performance computer. But it should be able to handle the same sorts of workloads you might expect to run on a Raspberry Pi 3 or similar device.

While you won’t get the 40-pin GPIO header or some other features that make Raspberry Pi devices developer and hacker-friendly hardware, you do get a heat sink and enclosure. Those are typically sold separately when you buy Raspberry Pi devices.

Inovato is offering two versions of the little computer. There’s a Quadra with WiFi 4 and no Bluetooth support, and a Quadra Plus that comes with WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 4-port USB hub. Here’s a run-down of key specs for both models:

Inovato Quadra Inovato Quadra Plus Processor Allwinner H6

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.7 GHz RAM 2GB Storage 16GB eMMC

microSD card reader Ports 1 x HDMI

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 10/100Mbps Ethernet

1 x microSD card reader 1 x HDMI

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 10/100Mbps Ethernet

1 x microSD card reader

4-port USB Hub included Wireless WiFi 4 (2.4 GHz)

Bluetooth not included (dongle can be used though) WiFi 5 (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz)

Bluetooth 4.2 Power supply 5V/2A Dimensions 92 x 92 x 22mm

3.6″ x 2.6″ x 0.9″

You can find additional documentation at the Inovato website… including the option to forego paying for new hardware at all. If you already have a supported Android TV box like a T95 Mini or H96 Max, you can install the Quadra firmware directly on your existing device.

