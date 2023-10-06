Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Xiaomi’s InkPalm Plus is a pocket-sized gadget that looks more like a smartphone than an eReader. But with a 5.84 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel E Ink display, it’s very much designed for reading.

First launched in China last year, the InkPalm Plus is now available in the US for $215 (after you click the coupon) from a third-party seller on Amazon. You can also pick one up from AliExpress for as little as $176, but buying from Amazon means you get support for returns, refunds, or replacement.

The InkPalm Plus runs an Android 11-based operating system and features a 1.8 GHz Rockchip RK3566 ARM Cortex-A55 processor, 2GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 2,250 mAh battery.

It’s basically a bigger, faster version of the original 5.2 inch InkPalm 5, with more memory and storage and a newer operating system.

Other features include support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port for data and charging, a mono microphone and a front light that illuminates the display, making it easier to view in dimly lit environments. The light supports 24 different brightness levels as well as support for adjusting the color temperature to increase or decrease the amount of blue light emitted.

The InkPalm Plus measures 158.9 x 78.7 x 6.9mm and weighs 140 grams.

One thing to keep in mind is that this is very much a device that was built for the Chinese market, so you may need to take some extra steps to change the language to English or another language and/or install third-party apps to make the InkPalm Plus easier to use outside of China.

Or you could just spend a little more money and pick up an Onyx BOOX Palma for $280 instead. That model has a bigger display, a faster processor, three times as much RAM, twice as much storage, and additional features like a rear camera.

