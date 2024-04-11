The history of personal computing has been marked by the introduction of a few major leaps. First came the desktop computer, then the laptop, and then the smartphone (and tablet). But while each of those devices has gotten better over time, it’s been nearly two decades since we’ve seen any product launches with as far-reaching consequences.

Sure, there have been a few new product categories like smartwatches and VR/AR glasses, but for the most part these are companions to your existing devices or niche products used for specific applications like gaming or… whatever it is Apple is hoping people will do while wearing a headset. But a handful of startups including Humane and Rabbit are hoping that the next big thing will be small AI-dependent devices that could one day replace your phone. Now that the Humane Ai Pin is shipping and the first reviews are in though… it looks like this new category of devices has potential… but the first product fails miserably to live up to that potential so far.

The headlines alone will give you a good idea of what to expect:

In a nutshell, the Ai Pin is a tiny badge that you can affix to your clothes with a magnetic battery pack. You activate it by touching the badge like a Star Trek communicator and ask the Ai Pin to perform tasks or answer questions.

It’s an unusual device in that there’s no screen. Instead you interact mostly by voice, but there’s also a projector that can display information on your hand when you need visuals and/or want to adjust settings.

But every single review points out some key problems with the Ai Pin as it exists today. It costs $700, requires a $24 per month subscription, and doesn’t really do most of the things you’d want it to.

Since it relies on Humane’s cloud servers to process for pretty much everything, it can take up to 10 seconds to get a response to a question. And since it relies on generative AI, sometimes those answers are just flat-out wrong. Other times, reviewers note, it just doesn’t respond at all.

When it works, it’s said to be pretty nifty, allowing you to perform actions pretty quickly without taking out your phone, unlocking it, finding the right app, and then triggering an action. But it’s hard to recommend a product that costs as much as a decent phone and requires a subscription when it’s this unreliable.

It also has some pretty severe limitations that prevent it from replacing your phone. For example you can’t set timers or alarms. You can create things like shopping lists, but it fails when you try to add items to a list. The only music streaming service that it “supports” is Tidal, but reviewers constantly reported problems getting it to play the songs they wanted to hear (or any songs at all).

The laser projected images on your hand can be hard to view in bright sunlight. The gestures you need to memorize to navigate through that projected user interface seem pretty complicated and a lot less intuitive than the touch-based navigation we’ve grown used to on smartphones and tablets. And the Ai Pin’s battery life is said to be horrible.

Can some of these things get better over time through software updates? Sure. But it’s unclear if or when generative AI will ever be completely free from “hallucinations,” which could limit the utility of a device that relies so heavily on AI. And the reliance on cloud-based servers for everything means that the Ai Pin is only as good as its data connection… and basically becomes a $700 brick if you stop paying the $24/month subscription.

That subscription does include cellular data and a phone number, but it’s T-Mobile only and you cannot link the Ai Pin to your existing phone number, which means that until this thing can truly replace a phone, customers are going to end up spending $24 per month in addition to whatever they’re already paying for their cellphone plans.

Maybe one day the future of human-computer interfaces will be a tiny Star Trek-style badge that you tap rather than a screen you pull out of your pocket. It could potentially offer a faster, more natural way to get things done without getting distracted by the latest social media notifications.

But the first reviews of the Ai Pin suggest that the closest thing we have to that right now is a buggy mess that offers only the tiniest glimpse of what that future could look like.

I’m not ready to write off this product category entirely. Eight years ago I noticed that the tech world was getting really excited about “chatbots,” but I just couldn’t see why. But it seems like the chatbots of 2016 were simply… too simple to be very useful. The tech didn’t live up to the promise yet, and it until 6 years later when ChatGPT launched to the public that chatbots truly started to seem useful.

Maybe that’s where we are with wearable, AI-based ambient computers today. Maybe today’s products are barely useful enough to justify their price tags because the tech just isn’t ready yet. But that doesn’t mean that the idea behind devices like the Humane Ai Pin and Rabbit R1 is doomed to failure. It might just not be ready yet.

Or maybe it’s just a bad idea. Ask me again in another six years.

