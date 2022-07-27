The new Huawei MatePad Pro is a thin and light tablet with an 11 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel OLED display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, and up to 600 nits brightness.

Weighing 449 grams (15.8 ounces) and measuring 5.9mm (0.23 inches) thick, it’s one of the thinnest and lightest tablets to feature an 11 inch display to date. The tablet will be available soon for 3,300 CNY (about $490) and up.

The starting price is for a model with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. But the 2022 Huawei MatePad Pro will also be available with up to a Snpadragon 888 chip, 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. Optional accessories including a pressure-sensitive pen and a keyboard case will also add to the price.

Other features include six speakers, 4 microphones, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, an 8,300 mAh battery, and support for WiFi 6. Cameras include 13MP + 8MP rear cameras with support for 4K video recording and a 16MP fixed-focus, front-facing camera with support for 1080p video.

A few features will vary depending on the model you get. For example if you pick up a Huawei MatePad Pro with a Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll get support for Bluetooth 5.2 and up to 66W fast charging (although the tablet comes with a 40W power adapter).

Models with Snapdragon 870 chips, meanwhile, top out at Bluetooth 5.1 and 40W fast charging support, and ship with a 22.5W power supply. Some models may also be available with optional support for 4G cellular networks.

The Huawei MatePad Pro ships with HarmonyOS 3.0 and Huawei’s App Gallery instead of Android and the Google Play Store, but Huawei says there are now more than 200,000 apps available in its app store.

Pro Aesthetics, Pro Design.#HUAWEIMatePadPro is designed to assist you in every aspect of your life. pic.twitter.com/9QF8dEkvOS — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) July 27, 2022

via GSM Arena and @HuaweiMobile (1)(2)(3)(4)(5)