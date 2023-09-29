Huawei has unveiled two new tablets sporting the company’s PaperMatte anti-glare display technology, which the company says can offer a more comfortable viewing experience.

The new Huawei MatePad 11 PaperMatte Edition and Huawei 11.5 PaperMatte Edition tablets both have full-color LCD displays, so we’re not talking about ePaper here. But the screens use Huawei’s “nano-level anti-glare etching technology” to reduce glare.

Huawei MatePad 11 PaperMatte Edition

Most other tablets with color displays can be difficult to view in direct sunlight without cranking the screen brightness all the way up, which can take a toll on battery life. But Huawei says the PaperMatte anti-glare screen reduces reflectivity in direct sunlight or under bright lights without turning up the brightness.

All of which is to say that these screens don’t get as bright as some others, so if you really want a super-bright display, Huawei suggests you look into a different tablet.

Another way the company tries to make these tablets more paper-like is inclusion of support for a 2nd-gen Huawei M-Pencil with support for up to 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. You can use the stylus to write or draw on the screen, and the tablets offer haptic effects that Huawei describes as “unique micro-vibration and damping” that are supposed to make writing on the MatePad PaperMatte Edition tablets feel a little more like putting pen to paper.

In case the names didn’t give it away, there are some differences between the two tablets, starting with the screen sizes alluded to in the Huawei MatePad 11 PaperMatte Edition and MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition names. But there are also some other significant differences:

MatePad 11 PaperMatteMatePad 11.5 PaperMatte
Display11 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
275 ppi
120 Hz
IPS LCD
PaperMatte anti-glare
16.7 million colors
P3 color gamut		11.5 inches
2200 x 1440 pixels
229 ppi
120 Hz
IPS LCD
PaperMatte anti-glare
16.7 million colors
100% sRGB color gamut
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 870
1 x Cortex-A77 @ 3.2 GHz
3 x Cortex-A77 @ 2.42 GHz
4 x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz
Adreno 650 graphics		Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
1 x Cortex-A710 @ 2.4 GHz
3 x Cortex-A710 @ 2.36 Ghz
4 x Cortex-A510 @ 1.8 GHz
Adreno 644 graphics
RAM8GB
Storage128GB256GB
OSHarmonyOS 3.1
Rear camera13MP (4K video)
f/1.8 aperture
Auto-focus
Front camera8MP (1080p video)
f/2.0 aperture
Fixed-focus		8MP (1080p video)
f/2.2 aperture
Fixed-focus
Battery7,250 mAh7,700 mAh
Charging10V/2.25A
WirelessWiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1		WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
PortsUSB 2.0 Type-C
Audio4 x speakers
2 x microphones
Accessories M-Pencil (2nd-gen) included
Charger
Detachable keyboard (sold separately)		Charger
M-Pencil (sold separately)
Detachable keyboard (sold separately)
Dimensions253.7 x 165.3 x 7.2mm260.9 x 176.8 x 6.9mm
Weight480 grams499 grams

I haven’t seen any official word on global pricing or availability yet, but Huawei launched a similar model in China earlier this year. It has an 11 inch “paper-like” display and a Snapdragon 865 processor and sells for about $320 in that country.

These new tablets will likely cost a little more if and when they go on sale in Europe and other markets. I wouldn’t expect them to become widely available in the US anytime soon.

