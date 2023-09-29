Huawei has unveiled two new tablets sporting the company’s PaperMatte anti-glare display technology, which the company says can offer a more comfortable viewing experience.

The new Huawei MatePad 11 PaperMatte Edition and Huawei 11.5 PaperMatte Edition tablets both have full-color LCD displays, so we’re not talking about ePaper here. But the screens use Huawei’s “nano-level anti-glare etching technology” to reduce glare.

Most other tablets with color displays can be difficult to view in direct sunlight without cranking the screen brightness all the way up, which can take a toll on battery life. But Huawei says the PaperMatte anti-glare screen reduces reflectivity in direct sunlight or under bright lights without turning up the brightness.

All of which is to say that these screens don’t get as bright as some others, so if you really want a super-bright display, Huawei suggests you look into a different tablet.

Another way the company tries to make these tablets more paper-like is inclusion of support for a 2nd-gen Huawei M-Pencil with support for up to 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. You can use the stylus to write or draw on the screen, and the tablets offer haptic effects that Huawei describes as “unique micro-vibration and damping” that are supposed to make writing on the MatePad PaperMatte Edition tablets feel a little more like putting pen to paper.

In case the names didn’t give it away, there are some differences between the two tablets, starting with the screen sizes alluded to in the Huawei MatePad 11 PaperMatte Edition and MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition names. But there are also some other significant differences:

MatePad 11 PaperMatte MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Display 11 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

275 ppi

120 Hz

IPS LCD

PaperMatte anti-glare

16.7 million colors

P3 color gamut 11.5 inches

2200 x 1440 pixels

229 ppi

120 Hz

IPS LCD

PaperMatte anti-glare

16.7 million colors

100% sRGB color gamut Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

1 x Cortex-A77 @ 3.2 GHz

3 x Cortex-A77 @ 2.42 GHz

4 x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz

Adreno 650 graphics Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

1 x Cortex-A710 @ 2.4 GHz

3 x Cortex-A710 @ 2.36 Ghz

4 x Cortex-A510 @ 1.8 GHz

Adreno 644 graphics RAM 8GB Storage 128GB 256GB OS HarmonyOS 3.1 Rear camera 13MP (4K video)

f/1.8 aperture

Auto-focus Front camera 8MP (1080p video)

f/2.0 aperture

Fixed-focus 8MP (1080p video)

f/2.2 aperture

Fixed-focus Battery 7,250 mAh 7,700 mAh Charging 10V/2.25A Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB 2.0 Type-C Audio 4 x speakers

2 x microphones Accessories M-Pencil (2nd-gen) included

Charger

Detachable keyboard (sold separately) Charger

M-Pencil (sold separately)

Detachable keyboard (sold separately) Dimensions 253.7 x 165.3 x 7.2mm 260.9 x 176.8 x 6.9mm Weight 480 grams 499 grams

I haven’t seen any official word on global pricing or availability yet, but Huawei launched a similar model in China earlier this year. It has an 11 inch “paper-like” display and a Snapdragon 865 processor and sells for about $320 in that country.

These new tablets will likely cost a little more if and when they go on sale in Europe and other markets. I wouldn’t expect them to become widely available in the US anytime soon.

