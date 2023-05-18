The Huawei MatePad Air is a thin and light tablet with an impressive display. The tablet measures 6.4mm (0.25 inches) thick and weighs 508 grams (1.1 pounds). And it has an 11.5 inch, 2880 x 1840 pixel LCD display with support for up to 500 nits brightness and a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Launching this week in China, the tablet sells for 2,899 CNY ($412) and up. But it’s unclear if this tablet will ship worldwide anytime soon. And if it does, it’s unclear if you’ll really want to buy it.

The main reason is that, like other recent Huawei devices, the MatePad Air ships with Huawei’s HarmonyOS software rather than Android. You can blame US sanctions for that.

You may also be able to blame sanctions for another choice Huawei made: the tablet ships with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. That chip is certainly no slouch, but it is a few years old, and I can’t help but wonder if the reason Huawei is using it is because the company was unable to obtain newer Qualcomm chips.

Other MatePad Air features include quad speakers, an 8,300 mAh battery, 40W fast charging, support for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and optional support for 4G LTE.

Entry-level configurations will ship with 8GB of RAM ands 128GB of storage. And Huawei also offers optional accessories including tablet and keyboard.

via Tablet Monkeys and NotebookCheck