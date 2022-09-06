The new Huawei MateBook E Go is a tablet with a 12.35 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, support for up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of solid state storage.

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor, it should be faster than previous Windows-on ARM devices, while offering long battery life. But don’t expect it to be faster than a similar device with an Intel or AMD chip from the last few years.

The MateBook E Go is up for order in China with prices starting at 4199 CNY (about $600) for a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 4999 CNY ($720) for a 16GB/512GM version.

The tablet features two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, and a 4-microphone array. It comes with a 65W USB Type-C charger.

On the back of the tablet there’s a 13MP primary camera, and on the front there’s an 8MP camera. There’s a fingerprint sensor built into the power button. AndwWireless capabilities include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. There’s also optional support for 4G LTE on some models.

The tablet measures 284 x 184 x 8mm (11.2″ x 7.2″ x 0.3″) and weighs 710 grams (1.6 pounds). It ships with Windows 11 Home software and comes with a detachable keyboard and a pressure-sensitive Huawei M-Pencil.

There’s no word on if or when the Huawei MatePad E Go will be available outside of China.

via Huawei Central

