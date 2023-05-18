Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

HTC made the first smartphone to ship with Google’s Android software. For a few years after that the company was a major player in the Android smartphone space. But, facing an increasingly competitive marketplace, HTC sold a significant portion of its phone business to Google in 2017 and largely scaled back its own smartphone ambitions.

The company never quite stopped making phones altogether though, and the new HTC U23 Pro is now available for pre-order in select markets.

The phone features a mix of premium specs and mid-range features. It has 256GB of storage, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 120 HZ OLED display, for example. But that 6.7 inch display has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip rather than a higher-performance Snapdragon 8 series processor.

It also has some features that are more commonly found on mid-range phones, but which may be selling points for some users, including a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card reader.

Other features include an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G NR Sub-6 GHz and 4G LTE connections with dual-SIM, dual-standby support. There’s also a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.

Cameras include a 32MP front-facing, fixed-focus camera with support for electronic image stabilization and auto HDR mode, and four rear cameras:

108MP primary (with optical image stabilization)

8MP ultra-wide

5MP macro

2MP depth

The HTC U23 Pro is up for pre-order in the UK, where you can pick up a 12GB/256GB model for £499, or Taiwan, where prices start at $16,990 TWD for a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

