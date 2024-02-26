Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

For the past few years, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 has been one of my go-to recommendations for folks looking for a thin and light laptop with performance and design that punches above its price class.

HP has given the laptop a few modest upgrades since I first reviewed the notebook in 2021, but for the most part the company seems to invested more heavily in building out the HP Pavilion Plus line. Now the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is back though, and the 2023 model gets a nice spec bump with support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor and a 5MP IR webcam.

The new version of the laptop maintains its thin and light design: the notebook measures 11.7″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″ and weighs just 2.2 pounds thanks in part to a magnesium alloy body.

The laptop has 16GB of LPDDR5x-6400 dual-channel memory soldered to the motherboard and comes with 512GB or 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 memory.

Processor options include AMD Ryzen 5 8640U, Ryzen 7 8840U, and Ryzen 7 8840HS, and display options include 1920 x 1200 pixel or 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS panels, both with 100% sRGB color gamut and up to 400 nits brightness.

Ports include:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

The laptop comes with either a Realtek wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 or a MediaTek card with WiFi6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

HP includes a 43 Wh battery and a 65W USB Type-C power adapter, and the notebook features stereo speakers with DTS:X audio, dual microphones, and camera privacy shutter.

Unlike the first-gen Pavilion Aero that I reviewed a few years ago, all models now appear to ship standard with a backlit keyboard. On the down side, like most new Windows laptops, they’ll also have a dedicated Windows Copilot key.

HP says the 2024 model should be available in May for $800 and up from HP.com and Amazon.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.