HP is launching four new budget laptops designed for business and education customers. The new HP Fortis series laptops are all powered by Intel Alder Lake-N processors and feature support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, WiFi 6E and optional support for 4G LTE in some regions.

HP says three new HP Fortis Chromebook models are available today, with prices starting at $309, and there’s also a new HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G11 notebook with Windows that starts at $479.

HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G11

The Windows model is a convertible notebook with an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel touchscreen display (in 2024, seriously?) with a 350-degree hinge and support for pen input. The laptop measures 297 x 204 x 21mm (11.7″ x 8″ x 0.8″) and has a starting weight of 1.47 kg (3.24 pounds).

Under the hood is an Intel Alder Lake-N processor, a 42 Wh battery, and support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory as well as 128GB of UFS storage and support for a 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

The HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G11 has a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, Ethernet jack, and 3.5mm audio jack. Models with a 4G modem also have a SIM card reader.

Other features include stereo speakers, an HD webcam, and optional support for a 5MP world-facing camera. The laptop has been MIL-STD-810 tested for durability and has a plastic body with metal reinforced corners, rubber trim, and Corning Gorilla Glass protecting the display.

HP Fortis Chromebooks

As for the Chromebooks, they come in three flavors. Sadly only one has a full HD display (and it’s only an option on that model).

HP Fortis X360 11 G5 ChromebookHP Fortis 11 G10 ChromebookHP Fortis 14 G11 Chromebook
Display11.6 inches
1366 x 768 pixels
250 nits
360-degree hinge
Touchscreen
USI pen support
Corning Gorilla Glass		11.6 inches
1366 x 768 pixels
anti-glare
250 nits
Touchscreen optional		14 inches
1920 x 1080 or 1366 x 768 options
anti-glare
250 or 300 nit options
Touchscreen optional for FHD models
ProcessorIntel Alder Lake-N
Memory4GB / 8GB/ 16GB
LPDDR5-4800
Storage32GB / 64GB eMMC
128GB UFS
Ports2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SIM card slot (optional)
WirelessUp to WiFi 6E & BT 5.3
4G LTE Cat 6 (optional)
Battery & charging47 Wh
45W USB-C charger		?? Wh
45W USB-C charger
CameraHD camera
Dual array mic
Optional 8MP rear world-facing camera w/auto-focus		HD Camera
Dual Array mic
SpeakersStereo speakers
Dimensions295 x 204 x 21mm
11.6″ x 8″ x 0.8″		295 x 205 x 20mm
11.6″ x 8.1″ x 0.8″		330 x 230 x 22mm
12.9″ x 9″ x 0.9″
Starting weight1.46 kg
3.22 lbs		1.33 kg
2.93 lbs		1.63 kg
3.59 lbs
Starting price$369$309$319

