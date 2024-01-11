HP is launching four new budget laptops designed for business and education customers. The new HP Fortis series laptops are all powered by Intel Alder Lake-N processors and feature support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, WiFi 6E and optional support for 4G LTE in some regions.
HP says three new HP Fortis Chromebook models are available today, with prices starting at $309, and there’s also a new HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G11 notebook with Windows that starts at $479.
HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G11
The Windows model is a convertible notebook with an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel touchscreen display (in 2024, seriously?) with a 350-degree hinge and support for pen input. The laptop measures 297 x 204 x 21mm (11.7″ x 8″ x 0.8″) and has a starting weight of 1.47 kg (3.24 pounds).
Under the hood is an Intel Alder Lake-N processor, a 42 Wh battery, and support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory as well as 128GB of UFS storage and support for a 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.
The HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G11 has a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, Ethernet jack, and 3.5mm audio jack. Models with a 4G modem also have a SIM card reader.
Other features include stereo speakers, an HD webcam, and optional support for a 5MP world-facing camera. The laptop has been MIL-STD-810 tested for durability and has a plastic body with metal reinforced corners, rubber trim, and Corning Gorilla Glass protecting the display.
HP Fortis Chromebooks
As for the Chromebooks, they come in three flavors. Sadly only one has a full HD display (and it’s only an option on that model).
|HP Fortis X360 11 G5 Chromebook
|HP Fortis 11 G10 Chromebook
|HP Fortis 14 G11 Chromebook
|Display
|11.6 inches
1366 x 768 pixels
250 nits
360-degree hinge
Touchscreen
USI pen support
Corning Gorilla Glass
|11.6 inches
1366 x 768 pixels
anti-glare
250 nits
Touchscreen optional
|14 inches
1920 x 1080 or 1366 x 768 options
anti-glare
250 or 300 nit options
Touchscreen optional for FHD models
|Processor
|Intel Alder Lake-N
|Memory
|4GB / 8GB/ 16GB
LPDDR5-4800
|Storage
|32GB / 64GB eMMC
128GB UFS
|Ports
|2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SIM card slot (optional)
|Wireless
|Up to WiFi 6E & BT 5.3
4G LTE Cat 6 (optional)
|Battery & charging
|47 Wh
45W USB-C charger
|?? Wh
45W USB-C charger
|Camera
|HD camera
Dual array mic
Optional 8MP rear world-facing camera w/auto-focus
|HD Camera
Dual Array mic
|Speakers
|Stereo speakers
|Dimensions
|295 x 204 x 21mm
11.6″ x 8″ x 0.8″
|295 x 205 x 20mm
11.6″ x 8.1″ x 0.8″
|330 x 230 x 22mm
12.9″ x 9″ x 0.9″
|Starting weight
|1.46 kg
3.22 lbs
|1.33 kg
2.93 lbs
|1.63 kg
3.59 lbs
|Starting price
|$369
|$309
|$319