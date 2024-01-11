HP is launching four new budget laptops designed for business and education customers. The new HP Fortis series laptops are all powered by Intel Alder Lake-N processors and feature support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, WiFi 6E and optional support for 4G LTE in some regions.

HP says three new HP Fortis Chromebook models are available today, with prices starting at $309, and there’s also a new HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G11 notebook with Windows that starts at $479.

HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G11

The Windows model is a convertible notebook with an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel touchscreen display (in 2024, seriously?) with a 350-degree hinge and support for pen input. The laptop measures 297 x 204 x 21mm (11.7″ x 8″ x 0.8″) and has a starting weight of 1.47 kg (3.24 pounds).

Under the hood is an Intel Alder Lake-N processor, a 42 Wh battery, and support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory as well as 128GB of UFS storage and support for a 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

The HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G11 has a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, Ethernet jack, and 3.5mm audio jack. Models with a 4G modem also have a SIM card reader.

Other features include stereo speakers, an HD webcam, and optional support for a 5MP world-facing camera. The laptop has been MIL-STD-810 tested for durability and has a plastic body with metal reinforced corners, rubber trim, and Corning Gorilla Glass protecting the display.

HP Fortis Chromebooks

As for the Chromebooks, they come in three flavors. Sadly only one has a full HD display (and it’s only an option on that model).

HP Fortis X360 11 G5 Chromebook HP Fortis 11 G10 Chromebook HP Fortis 14 G11 Chromebook Display 11.6 inches

1366 x 768 pixels

250 nits

360-degree hinge

Touchscreen

USI pen support

Corning Gorilla Glass 11.6 inches

1366 x 768 pixels

anti-glare

250 nits

Touchscreen optional 14 inches

1920 x 1080 or 1366 x 768 options

anti-glare

250 or 300 nit options

Touchscreen optional for FHD models Processor Intel Alder Lake-N Memory 4GB / 8GB/ 16GB

LPDDR5-4800 Storage 32GB / 64GB eMMC

128GB UFS Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SIM card slot (optional) Wireless Up to WiFi 6E & BT 5.3

4G LTE Cat 6 (optional) Battery & charging 47 Wh

45W USB-C charger ?? Wh

45W USB-C charger Camera HD camera

Dual array mic

Optional 8MP rear world-facing camera w/auto-focus HD Camera

Dual Array mic Speakers Stereo speakers Dimensions 295 x 204 x 21mm

11.6″ x 8″ x 0.8″ 295 x 205 x 20mm

11.6″ x 8.1″ x 0.8″ 330 x 230 x 22mm

12.9″ x 9″ x 0.9″ Starting weight 1.46 kg

3.22 lbs 1.33 kg

2.93 lbs 1.63 kg

3.59 lbs Starting price $369 $309 $319

