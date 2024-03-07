Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The HP ZBook Firefly line of laptops are mobile workstation PCs with compact designs, but premium features including optional support for up to an NVIDIA RTX A500 discrete GPU.

Now HP has unveiled an upgraded model that also features the latest Intel or AMD processor options with integrated neural processing units for advanced AI capabilities. The new HP ZBook Firefly G11 is just one of a whole bunch of new business-class “AI PCs” from HP, and it’s expected to be available starting in April.

HP says customers will be able to pick up ZBook Firefly G11 models with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor or up to an AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 8945HS chip.

Intel models will be available with either a 14 inch or 16 inch display, while AMD models only come with a 14 inch screen.

All models feature support for up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe storage, a Windows Copilot key on the keyboard, and support for AI-enhanced features including camera features like Windows Studio Effects (for energy-efficient background blur, eye contact correction, and automatic framing) and AI-enhanced noise suppression for reducing background sound during voice or video calls.

While this year’s models have the latest Intel and AMD processors, most other features appear to be largely unchanged from the previous-gen ZBook Firefly G10 series, which means you still get 14 inch laptops with starting weights of 3.2 pounds or less or a 16 inch model that starts at less than 3.9 pounds.

Ports include:

2 x Thunderbolt 4 or USB4 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 3.5mm audio

Other features include a 5MP webcam, a fingerprint sensor, support for WiFi 6E, optional support for 4G LTE or 5G, and display options that include a 120 Hz IPS LCD display, a touchscreen, an HP SureView display (that lets you toggle a setting to limit viewing angles so people can’t read over your shoulder), and an OLED display (on 16 inch models only).

HP says pricing will be announced closer to release.

