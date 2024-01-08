Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The HP Spectre x360 line of premium thin and light convertible laptops are getting a few significant upgrades this year.

The new HP Spectre x360 14 has a 2.8K OLED display, support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, and a 9MP webcam with support for Windows Studio Effects, among other things, while the upgraded HP Spectre x360 16 is available with IPS and OLED display options, ships standard with a Core Ultra 7 155H processor, and features optional support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. Both laptops should be available from HP.com and Best Buy starting today, with prices starting at $1500 for the HP Spectre x360 14 and $1600 for the 16 inch model.

Whether you opt for a model with an OLED or IPS display, all of HP’s new Spectre x360 laptops feature support for variable screen refresh rates between 48 and 120 Hz, and all models have touchscreen displays and 360-degree hinges that allow you to use the notebooks in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes.

Intel’s Meteor Lake processors feature an integrated neural processing unit that brings support for Windows Studio Effects during video calls, including automatic framing, eye contact correction, and enhanced background blur and portrait modes.

HP’s previous-gen models already have a 5MP webcam, which helped set them apart in a landscape where 1080p or lower-resolution webcams are still the norm. By moving to 9MP cameras, HP’s new laptops should do an even better job with features like automatic framing, which basically crops the video to keep you front and center.

HP says the laptop also leverages the NPU for gesture controls including pausing and resuming media playback with a hand gesture, or locking the screen when you walk away from the computer and waking it up when you come back.

Other features common across the new laptop lineup include support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5x-7467 onboard memory, up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe solid state storage, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, quad speakers (with two top-firing tweeters and two front-firing woofers) and optional support for WiFi 7.

Here’s a rundown of key specs for the 2024 HP Spectre x360 14 and 16 inch laptops.

HP Spectre x360 14″ HP Spectre x360 16″ Display 14 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

48 – 120 Hz

OLED

400 nits SDR / 500 nits HDR 16 inches

2880 x 1800, 48 – 120 Hz OLED

2560 x 1600, 48 – 120 Hz IPS LCD Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Graphics Intel Arc / Intel (integrated) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6)

Intel Arc (integrated) Memory 16GB or 32GB

LPDDR5x-7467

Onboard Storage 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Webcam HP Wide Vision 9MP IR camera

Camera Shutter

Temporal Noise Reduction

Automatic framing

Dual array microphones Audio Quad speakers (2 x woofers, 2 x tweeter)

DTS:X Ultra

HP Audio Boost Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless Intel BE200 (WiFi 7 & BT 5.4)

Intel AX211 (WiFi 6E & BT 5.3) Battery 68 Wh 83 Wh Charging 65W USB-C

50% charge in 45 minutes 100W USB-C (integrated graphics, 50% charge in 45 minutes)

140W USB-C (discrete graphics, 50% charge in 30 minutes) Security Fingerprint reader

IR webcam Dimensions 12.4″ x 8.7″ x 0/7″ 14.1″ x 9.7″ x 0.8″ Weight 3.2 pounds 4.3 pounds Starting price $1500 $1600

HP also plans to refresh its more affordable HP Pavilion Plus laptop lineups this year, with a new HP Pavilion Plus 14 set to launch this month and a new 16 inch model scheduled for an April, 2024 launch.

More details about those laptops should be available closer to release.

And the company is also updating its gaming laptop lineup with the new HP Omen Transcend 14 and 16 inch laptops. The latter is powered by Intel Raptor Lake-Refresh chips and supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, while HP says the former is the lightest weight 14 inch gaming laptop to date, at 3.6 pounds. It supports up to a Core 9 Ultra 185H Meteor Lake processor and RTX 4070 graphics and ships standard with a 2.8K OLED 120 Hz display.

