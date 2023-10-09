Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The HP Spectre Foldable is a computer with a 17 inch foldable OLED display that’s designed to be used as a laptop, tablet, or portable all-in-one desktop computer thanks to a compact design and a built-in kickstand.

It’s also the most expensive foldable PC to date… which is saying something, because it’s not like the Asus or Lenovo entries in this space are cheap. First announced in mid-September, the HP Spectre Foldable is now available for $5000 from HP.com or Best Buy.

What you get for that price is a computer with a 9-watt, 10-core, 12-thread Intel Core i7-1250U processor, 16GB of LPDDR5-5200 memory, and a 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

The HP Spectre Foldable also has some premium features like quad speakers with B&O audio, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports (which are the computer’s only ports), a detachable keyboard cover, and a digital pen with support for Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0, 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and tilt detection.

But the key thing that makes this PC different from most is the 17 inch display, which is a 2560 x 1920 pixel, 400-nit touchscreen OLED display with support and a foldable design that lets you bend the screen in the middle and position the computer in laptop or tablet modes, depending on whether you want to use a single 1920 x 1280 pixel half-display, or have the equivalent of a dual-screen device with both halves of the screen featuring that resolution.

When folded like a laptop, you can place the detachable keyboard on top of the bottom display for tactile feedback as you type. You can also pull the keyboard forward to use the top half of the bottom of the display for viewing and interacting with Windows content. Or you can remove the keyboard altogether and use the bottom of the screen as a virtual keyboard, a pen input panel, or to view additional content.

Unfold the computer and you can stand it up like a desktop monitor, while placing the wireless keyboard in front of it for on-the-go use.

Even with a fairly sizable 94.3 Wh battery, the HP Spectre Foldable is pretty lightweight, at just 1.35 kg (2.98 pounds) without the keyboard, or 1.62 kg (3.59 pounds) with the keyboard included.

Thankfully, given the computer’s steep price tag, neither the keyboard nor the pen are sold separately. They’re both included with the price of the foldable PC.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.