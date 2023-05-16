HP has announced a handful of souped-up additions to its line of compact enterprise mini PCs. The Pro Mini 400 G9, Elite Mini 600 G9, Elite Mini 800 G9 and Chromebox Enterprise G4 are all getting a major boost courtesy of Intel’s Raptor Lake processors.

The new Pro Mini and Elite Mini systems will be available soon with 13th-gen Intel chips. Both the Pro Mini 400 and Elite Mini 600 feature 35W Raptor Lake processors while the Elite Mini 800 can handle Intel’s more powerful 65W chips.

HP opted to stick with the same look as their already-available counterparts running 12th-gen Intel CPUs. A fluted black front is accented by a charcoal gray trapezoid that surrounds two USB Type-A ports, a single USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

On the back, the PCs can look quite different. HP offers a wide variety of configurations including some with support for 8 displays. All will offer several additional USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, and multiple video outputs.

Inside you’ll find an Intel Q670-based mainboard with integrated Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support. Two SODIMM slots can handle up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. The Pro 400, Elite 600 and Elite 800 all offer M.2 and a 2.5-inch bay for internal storage. The Elite 600 and Elite 800 add a second M.2 slot and allow for NVMe RAID setups.

They measure roughly seven inches square and are just under 1.5 inches thick. Just like previous generations, the new Elite and Pro Mini models can be easily attached to a standard VESA mount.

HP also unveiled a compact Chrome OS desktop for the workplace today. The Chromebox Enterprise G4 will be available in several configurations with five different Intel CPUs: the Celeron 7305, Core i3-1315U, Core i5-1335U and 1245U and Core i7-1365U. Memory ranges from 4GB to 32GB and 64GB of eMMC storage comes standards. HP can add another 256GB SSD if you want to customize your build.

The Chromebox Enterprise G4 measures about six inches square and 1.5 inches thick, just like the G3. The all-black PC features two USB Type-A ports on the front along with a microSD slot and headphone jack. On the back the G4 offers Ethernet, USB Type-C, and a pair of both USB Type-A and HDMI ports. For those who prefer to keep things wireless, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connecting to networks and peripherals.

HP will begin selling the Pro Mini 400 G9 and Elite Mini 600 G9 in July starting at $759 and $989, respectively. The Chromebox Enterprise G4 is due later this month, too, though HP is still finalizing pricing. The Elite Mini 800 G9 goes up for sale later this month at a starting price of $1029.