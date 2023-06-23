Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Earlier this year HP introduced a line of small convertible laptops with Intel Alder Lake-N processors. Now the first of those little laptop is available for purchase… if you’re willing to spend $479 or more on entry-level hardware.

The HP Pro X360 11 Fortis G11 is available from B&H as a “special order” with expected ship times of 7-14 business days. It’s also available for purchase from HP.com, but HP’s prices are astronomically high.

The notebook is designed for the education market, which might explain why retail sites are charging higher-than-you’d-expect prices for a notebook with an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel display and an Alder Lake-N processor.

But the little laptop should be fairly versatile as far as budget computers go. It has an anti-glare, matte touchscreen display with support for pen and finger input, a 360-degree hinge that lets you use it in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes, and support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and Gigabit Ethernet connections.

Other features include a 42 Wh battery, a 720p user-facing webcam, a 5MP world-facing camera, dual microphones, stereo 2W speakers, and a set of ports that includes:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt Mode and USB Power Delivery)

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x RJ45 Ethernet

Prices start at $479 at B&H for a model with an Intel Processor N100, 4GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and Windows 11 SE. But you can pay more for configurations with:

Up to an Intel Processor N200

Up to 8GB of RAM

Up to a 256GB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (M.2 2230)

Windows 10 or Windows 11 Pro

WiFi + 4G LTE

Pen Garage

The HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G11 measures 297 x 204 x 21mm (11.7″ x 8″ x 0.8″) and weighs 1.47 kg (3.2 pounds).

