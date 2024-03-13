Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The HP Pavilion Plus is a thin and light laptop that stands out from most Pavilion-branded hardware thanks to premium design and optional premium features like OLED displays.

HP first introduced the brand in 2022, and the company has added new models several times since then. The latest updates? The HP Pavilion Plus is now available with the latest Intel or AMD processor options.

List prices start at $850 for a model with a 14 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 120 Hz IPS LCD display and an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS “Hawk Point” processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD or $950 for an Intel model with similar specs, but an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H “Meteor Lake processor.”

Customers can also pay more for models with up to a 2800 x 1800 pixel OLED display, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to a 1TB SSD, and up to a Core Ultra 7 155H or Ryzen 7 8845HS processor.

But configuration options are somewhat limited: Want 32GB of RAM, for example? You can’t get it on a model with a Ryzen 5 or Core Ultra 5 processor. It’s only available if you also opt for the higher-performance processor. And since the memory is soldered to the mainboard, you can’t add your own after purchasing the laptop.

Other features that are common to all models include 5MP IR webcams, Precision Touchpads, and backlit keyboards. But if you opt for a model with an Intel processor, you’ll get a 40 Gbps Thunderbolt 4 port, while models with AMD chips don’t have any USB ports with data transfer speeds higher than 10 Gbps.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new HP Pavilion Plus models:

HP Pavilion Plus (Intel, 2024) HP Pavilion Plus (AMD, 2024) Display 14 inches

2560 x 1600 px, 48-120 Hz, IPS LCD, 300-nits

2800 x 1800 px, 48 -120 Hz, OLED, 400-nits SDR, 500-nits HDR Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS

AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS RAM 16GB or 32GB

Onboard Storage 512GB or 1TB

M.2 2280

PCIe 4×4 NVMe SSD Webcam 5MP IR camera w/dual microphones Audio Stereo speakers

DTS:X Ultra Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless Intel AX211

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Realtek RTL8852BE (WiFi 6 + BT 5.3)

MediaTek MT7922 (WiFi 6E + BT 5.3) Battery 68 Wh Charger 100W USB-C power supply Dimensions 12.4″ X 8.9″ X 0.7″ 12.4″ X 8.9″ X 0.7″ Weight 3.2 pounds 3.4 pounds Starting price $950 (retail)

$680 (on sale at time of publication) $850 (retail)

