HP says its new AI PCs with Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips are a whole “new class of next-generation AI PCs.” So the company developed a new AI Helix logo to slap on computers with high-performance NPUs for on-device AI processing.

And the company has also stepped outside of the naming scheme it’s been using in recent years to help set its first consumer laptop with a Snapdragon X chip apart. The new HP OmniBook X 14 AI PC will be available for pre-order now and it should begin shipping June 18th.

The new name… is actually an old name. HP used the OmniBook name for laptops released between 1993 and 2002, but discontinued the brand after acquiring Compaq in 2002.

A lot has changed in the past two decades though, and the new laptop has a thinner, lighter design, a higher-resolution display, and much more processing power than any of HP’s old OmniBook laptops. And while a lot of the focus for new Snapdragon X-powered notebooks is on their AI capabilities thanks to a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with up to 45 TOPS of AI performance, HP says there’s another benefit: long battery life.

The company says its new OmniBook 14 can run for up to 22 hours while streaming videos from Netflix, or up to 12 hours during video calls using Microsoft Teams (you might die of boredom before your battery dies).

Clearly battery life will vary depending on the task, and it’s likely that you can run down the battery much more quickly with some heavy-duty multitasking or by running more resource intensive tasks. But 12 hours of video conferencing doesn’t sound bad at all for a 3 pound laptop with a 59 Wh battery.

HP says the notebook also supports fast charging, you can take a battery from empty to 50% by plugging in a 65W USB-C power adapter for about a half hour.

The HP OminBook X has a 14 inch, 2240 x 1400 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display with edge-to-edge Corning Gorilla Glass NBT. It only supports up to 300 nits brightness though, so don’t expect stellar outdoor visibility.

Above the display is a 5MP IR camera with dual microphones and support for Windows Hello-compatible face recognition. And thanks to Qualcomm’s NPU, the camera supports enhanced effects like auto-framing, background blur and replace, and spotlight.

Under the hood, the notebook features a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78-100) processor with 12 CPU cores capable of speeds up to 3.4 GHz, a 3.8 TFLOPS Adreno GPU, and Qualcomm’s 45 TOPS Hexagon NPU.

The computer comes with 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5x-8448 onboard memory and supports 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe solid state storage.

HP says a model with 1TB of storage will be available June 18th for $1200, which opens the possibility that we could see models with lower (and higher) prices as well).

Ports include:

1 x USB4 Type-C (40 Gbps w/DisplayPort 1.4a and USB-PD)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps w/DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-PD)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps)

1 x 3.5mm audio

HP will offer two wireless card options: a Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 system with support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 or a FastConnect 6900 system with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

The laptop measures 12.32″ x 8.8″ x 0.57″ at its thickest point, and weighs 2.97 pounds.

It’s also just the first in a line of new Omnibook-branded PCs from HP. The company plans to use the Omni name across its consumer-oriented line of next-gen AI PCs with integrated NPUs for on-device AI processing.

The lineup will includ OmniBook laptops, OmniDesk desktops, and OmniStudio all-in-one PCs. And those will be arranged into different product segments depending on their feature sets though, with numbers/letters to indicate where you are on a scale of 3, 5, 7, X, and U (from least-to-most powerful/expensive). The X, by the way, stands for “10,” rather than the X in Snapdragon X.

HP also plans to use even numbers for its commercial AI PCs including ProBook and EliteBook models:

HP is also bringing Snapdragon X Elite to its business laptop lineup with the launch of the new HP EliteBook Ultra G1q AI PC, which also goes up for pre-order today and ships June 18th.

Prices for the business model start at $1700 even though the specs look pretty similar to those for the HP OmniBook X in most respects. It’s another 14 inch laptop with a 2.2K touchscreen display, a 59 Wh battery, and a 5MP webcam, and the memory, storage, and port specs are all pretty similar to those for the OmniBook X.

But this model ships standard with an unspecified 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor and, as a business laptop, it comes with a 3-year warranty, support for enterprise-grade security features, and ships standard with Windows Pro software pre-installed.

