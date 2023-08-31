Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

HP is expanding the Pavilion Plus line of semi-premium laptops with two new models that bring new features to the family.

Like the original HP Pavilion Plus 14 that launched last year, the new models offer a mix of fancy features and affordable pricing. But the new Intel Raptor Lake-powered HP Pavilion Plus 16 is the first to pack a larger display, and the new HP Pavilion Plus 14 (AMD) is the first with an AMD Ryzen processor. The new models join Intel’s existing Pavilion Plus 14 (Intel) model.

All of HP’s Pavilion Plus laptops have suggested retail prices starting under $1000, but it’s pretty common to find 14 inch Intel models on sale for much lower, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the new models go on sale regularly after they hit the streets in October.

The new HP Pavilion Plus 14 (AMD) is a 3.2 pound notebook with support for up to a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel, 120 Hz OLED display, up to 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, and up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840H processor with Radeon 780M integrated graphics.

HP says the notebook also has a 5MP IR camera with a privacy shutter, a MediaTek wireless chip with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and an M.2 slot for PCIe Gen 4 NVMe solid state storage. It will be available with 51Wh or 68Wh battery options.

HP’s new Pavilion Plus 16, meanwhile, is a 4.2 pound notebook with up to a 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel,120 Hz display, up to an Intel Core i7-13700H processor, and optional support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 discrete graphics.

Interestingly, the larger model tops out at 16GB of LPDDR5x-5200 memory, but HP says it also supports WiFi 6E, has Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and USB-A ports, among others, and has the same 5MP IR camera as the 14 inch model. This model ships standard with a 68 Wh battery.

via Windows Blog, HP, and Engadget

